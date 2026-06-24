Godrej Industries shares gain 3% as board approves ₹1,000-cr NCD allotment

Shares of Godrej Industries were in high demand on the bourses on Wednesday, June 24, after the company announced an update on the allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). Following the announcement, the company's share price climbed 3.33 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹1,168.8 apiece on the NSE during intraday deals on Wednesday.

The counter has rebounded 57 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹744.2 apiece, touched earlier this year on March 30, 2026.

Although Godrej Industries shares have partially trimmed their gains, they continue to see solid demand from investors. At 01:53 PM, the counter was seen exchanging hands at ₹1,159.50 apiece, up 2.51 per cent from its previous close of ₹1,131.10 per share. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was seen at 24,069, up 245 points or 1 per cent.

At the current market price, the company's market capitalisation stood at ₹39,052.52 crore on the NSE as of June 24, 2026.

Board approves allotment of ₹1,000-cr NCDs

The northward movement in the share price came after the company said its management committee of the board approved the allotment of two series of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating ₹1,000 crore.

"We wish to inform you that the Management Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has approved today, i.e. on June 24, 2026, the allotment of (A) 50,000 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures having a face value of ₹1,00,000/- each, aggregating to ₹5,00,00,00,000/- (Series 1 Debentures), and (B) 50,000 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures having a face value of ₹1,00,000/- each, aggregating to ₹5,00,00,00,000/- (Series 2 Debentures), to the investors as approved by the Committee on June 22, 2026," said the company in an exchange filing.

Terms of the debentures

Both Series 1 and Series 2 debentures are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

Key terms include:

Deemed date of allotment: June 24, 2026

Date of maturity: September 24, 2031

Issue size: ₹500 crore each for Series 1 and Series 2

According to the company, the proceeds from the issue will be utilised for business purposes, investments in body corporates, and the repayment or prepayment of certain loans.