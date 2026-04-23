Godrej Industries zooms 10% in weak mkt; here's why the stock is in demand

Godrej Industries shares surged as much as 10.3 per cent in weak market, hitting an intra-day high of ₹1,042.65 per share on BSE, before paring gains. At 10:17 AM, the stock was trading 5.78 per cent higher at ₹999.35 per share, against the BSE Sensex's decline of 0.58 per cent at 78,061.11.

The rally came after Godrej Industries Group (GIG) announced plans to invest ₹5,000-7,000 crore in its unlisted businesses over the next five years, as the conglomerate targets a group market capitalisation of ₹5 trillion by 2031.

"We expect listed businesses to fund their own growth. We don't think they will require any kind of funding from the group level," said Pirojsha Godrej, chairperson designate, Godrej Industries Group, while addressing the media at the group's headquarters on Wednesday. The occasion marked the unveiling of a new purpose statement — "Crafting tomorrow since 1897" — and a refreshed brand identity for the food-to-chemicals conglomerate.