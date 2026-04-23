Godrej Industries zooms 10% in weak mkt; here's why the stock is in demand
The rally came after Godrej Industries Group (GIG) announced plans to invest ₹5,000-7,000 crore in its unlisted businesses over the next five years,
SI Reporter Mumbai
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Godrej Industries shares surged as much as 10.3 per cent in weak market, hitting an intra-day high of ₹1,042.65 per share on BSE, before paring gains. At 10:17 AM, the stock was trading 5.78 per cent higher at ₹999.35 per share, against the BSE Sensex's decline of 0.58 per cent at 78,061.11.
The rally came after Godrej Industries Group (GIG) announced plans to invest ₹5,000-7,000 crore in its unlisted businesses over the next five years, as the conglomerate targets a group market capitalisation of ₹5 trillion by 2031.
Of the group's six businesses, Godrej Properties, Godrej Consumer Products, and Godrej Agrovet are publicly listed, while Godrej Ventures and Investment Advisors, Godrej Capital, and Godrej Industries (Chemicals) remain unlisted. The planned capital deployment is directed entirely at the three unlisted entities, with the listed businesses expected to fund their own growth independently.
"We expect listed businesses to fund their own growth. We don't think they will require any kind of funding from the group level," said Pirojsha Godrej, chairperson designate, Godrej Industries Group, while addressing the media at the group's headquarters on Wednesday. The occasion marked the unveiling of a new purpose statement — "Crafting tomorrow since 1897" — and a refreshed brand identity for the food-to-chemicals conglomerate.
Alongside the investment commitment, GIG has outlined a broader set of financial and sustainability targets. The group aims to grow annual sales by over 15 per cent and EPS by over 20 per cent, with each business expected to deliver a return on equity (ROE) of over 18 per cent at steady state. Sales and net profit have already grown at a CAGR of over 20 per cent over the past five years. On the sustainability front, the group has set targets of net-zero operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 2035 and a planet-positive supply chain by 2047. The group reported sales of $6.1 billion in financial year 2024-25 (FY25), and its market capitalisation stood at about $20 billion as of March 31, 2026.
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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 10:38 AM IST