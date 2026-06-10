Silver ETFs slip up to 4%, gold ETFs 3% amid fall in precious metals

Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were under selling pressure on Monday, June 10, 2026, tracking a fall in precious metals prices.

At 12:30 PM, among others, HDFC Silver ETF, SBI Silver ETF, Mirae Asset Silver ETF, Kotak Silver ETF, DSP Silver ETF, and Axis Silver ETF were down 4 per cent.

Meanwhile, Gold ETFs were also trading with losses. Axis Gold ETF slipped 3 per cent, followed by LIC MF Gold ETF, Tata Gold ETF, HSBC Gold ETF, Groww Gold ETF, and HDFC Gold ETF, dropping over 2 per cent.

In the international market, Gold fell on Wednesday, as oil prices ‌rose on renewed hostilities between the US and Iran , fuelling concerns about inflation and interest rate hikes. Spot gold was down 1.3 per cent at $4,206.08 per ounce, and Spot silver fell 1.2 per cent to $64.59 per ounce.

“The pullback in both precious metals was driven by a stronger dollar and rising bond yields, which dampened the appeal of these safe-haven assets amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns,” said Gaurav Garg, research analyst, Lemonn markets desk.

Analysts’ view on Gold and Silver ETFs

For MCX gold, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich, sees immediate resistance at ₹1,52,000, and a sustained move above this zone is required to strengthen momentum and extend the recovery toward ₹1,54,000-₹1,55,000. On the downside, a decisive break below ₹1,49,500-₹1,49,000 could intensify selling pressure and drag prices toward the ₹1,52,000–₹1,48,000 support region. Overall, the near-term bias remains cautious to negative, with geopolitical uncertainties and broader market volatility continuing to influence price direction.

For MCX Silver, on the upside, immediate resistance is placed at ₹2,38,000–₹2,40,000, and a sustained move above this zone is required to strengthen momentum and trigger a recovery toward ₹2,45,000 and further toward the ₹2,48,000 zone, according to Ponmudi R.

He added: On the downside, a decisive break below the ₹2,32,000 support level could intensify selling pressure and drag prices toward the ₹2,28,000–₹2,25,000 region. Overall, the near-term bias remains cautious to negative, with a breakout above key resistance levels needed to improve sentiment and stabilize the structure, while geopolitical developments, safe-haven demand, and broader market volatility continue to influence price direction.

Disclaimer: Views and recommendations are those of the brokerage/analyst and are not endorsements. Readers should exercise discretion.