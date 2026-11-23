Prices of metals such as copper, zinc, aluminium, gold and silver have been on a downtrend since the last few trading sessions in India and globally, as concerns regarding rising inflation higher yields, possibility of 'higher for longer' interest rates in the United States (US) and a pullback in artificial intelligence (AI)- related spending cast a shadow.

ALSO READ: APL Apollo tanks 14%, Tata Steel 5% on ₹28K-cr deal: What it means for cos The Nifty Metal index slid over 2 per cent in trade on Monday, with stocks such as Tata Steel, Hindustan Copper, Sail, NMDC, National Aluminium slipping up to 5.5 per cent in intraday deals. APL Apollo Tubes, though news-driven, was the top loser that skidded over 13 per cent in intraday deals.

Rate cuts through 2024/2025, the AI theme and focus on strategic minerals had boosted investor engagement in metals, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley, with positioning back at 2021/22 levels. With interest rates rising again though, metals are struggling as a non-yielding asset with exposure to rate-sensitive construction and autos markets.

The weakness in the AI theme is not helping, particularly for copper, Morgan Stanley said in a November 18 report, which had held up relative to other AI-exposed assets, while a stronger US dollar (USD) also hurts.

Here's how Morgan Stanley sees prices of metals play out in the next few months.

Gold: Gold's long-term drivers remain intact. Physical demand is holding up well, with China's PBOC adding 26 tonnes in October and central bank buying on track to surpass 2025 levels, while exchange traded funds (ETFs) seeing very modest gold sales so far despite falling prices. This suggests support for real assets driven by concerns over government debt and fiscal sustainability.

ALSO READ: Copper falls to near five-month low as firm dollar, AI concerns weigh If oil prices move lower more decisively and/or the market gets to the point where it believes the US Fed has finished hiking, gold prices could move higher, while a stagflation scenario with softer growth and more stubborn inflation could also be supportive. Timing remains challenging though, and the systematic positioning moves and sensitivity to technical levels could keep gold volatility high in the short-term.

Copper: The cautious view on copper by end-2027 has played out quicker-than-expected with a combination of factors driving the weakness. Negative macro pressure from rising interest rates and stronger USD was already building for commodities as a whole, while the broad-based AI selloff has brought additional weakness.

Copper has seen a strong correlation with the "Mag7" stocks this year, implying some of its elevated positioning was related to the AI build-out. Our thesis of copper deficit into next year remains unchanged, and we would remain buyers if there is an overshoot (MSe $13,675/t for LME 2027 average, $12,800/t (Q4 2027).

With the need for more projects to be developed to avoid large future deficits, copper is expected to broadly stay above incentive price (MSe $10,700/t real 2026$, $12,400/t nominal 2033), but it's difficult to call exactly when dip buying will emerge, and we can of course have volatility around that level with changes in AI sentiment and US tariff policy.

Aluminium: Aluminium already broke through its moving averages in September, but had held above $3000/t until recently with the market still quite tight for now despite an expected 2027 surplus. Our expectations for the 2027 surplus haven't changed, driven new capacity in Indonesia and Angola, a recovery in West Asia and small smelter restarts in Europe and the US. Aluminium demand can also be particularly sensitive to an economic slowdown in the face of rising interest rates, while positioning on LME remains higher than the rest of the complex, implying potential for additional downside.

Zinc: from a fundamental perspective, we see a strong set up for zinc with a very tight supply side. Mine supply is expected to contract 1.8% in 2026 to 12.7 Mt, lower than output in 2015, while recovery next year is likely 2H weighted, leaving scope for further near-term tightness. ALSO READ: Chris Wood hikes exposure to Indian equities as AI trade falters from a fundamental perspective, we see a strong set up for zinc with a very tight supply side. Mine supply is expected to contract 1.8% in 2026 to 12.7 Mt, lower than output in 2015, while recovery next year is likely 2H weighted, leaving scope for further near-term tightness.

Meanwhile, ex-China remains reliant on Chinese exports to balance the market which face risks from domestic smelter struggles and falling SHFE inventories. However, demand has been weak, with less than 1% growth expected this year globally, while higher interest rates bring additional downside risk. LME zinc positioning looks unusual versus other metals, with both long and short positioning rising sharply,

highlighting diverging market views which could keep prices volatile.

Nickel: The market remains very focused on Indonesia's mining policy, particularly the upcoming release of RKAB (mining) quotas for 2027, which may remain restrictive. Some operators have also floated potential production cuts due to margin pressures with elevated energy and sulphur prices.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.