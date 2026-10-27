Gold, Silver ETFs sink up to 53% from 52-week highs; Silver at 11-month low
According to NSE data, Silver ETFs have crashed up to 53% from their respective 52-week highs hit in January 2026, while Gold ETFs have declined up to 26% in the same period.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Gold ETFs, Silver ETFs under selling pressure on TuesdayGold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Silver ETFs traded on a negative note, down up to 2 per cent on Tuesday tracking losses in international Gold and Silver prices. Individually, Kotak Silver ETF, HDFC Silver ETF, Mirae Asset Silver ETF, UTI Silver ETF, SBI SILVER ETF, Tata Silver ETF, Edelweiss Silver ETF, DSP Silver ETF and Axis Silver ETF were down around 2 per cent each. Meanwhile, DSP Gold ETF, Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF, Mirae Asset Gold ETF, Edelweiss Gold ETF, Zerodha Gold ETF and Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund were down in the range of 0.2-0.4 per cent.
Silver prices crash to 11-month low; Gold tests $4,000-markSilver prices are quoting around 11-month lows at $52.81, down over 21 per cent in the last two months. Silver rates have cracked by 56.6 per cent from its record high of $121.76 registered in January 2026. Meanwhile, Gold prices slipped by nearly 11 per cent to near $4,000-mark on Tuesday. Gold rates have dropped by 29 per cent from the summit of $5,626.80.
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Analysts flag that Gold and Silver prices have been falling recently ahead of the US Fed policy decision and likely projections of future rate hikes. Gold fell more than 4 per cent last week, as the 10-year US Treasury yield approached 5 per cent, increasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money in a note. Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, believes that Gold and Silver futures are attempting to stabilise after last week's sharp sell-off, but the recovery remains fragile. "Investors are cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision. The dollar and expectations around future interest rates are likely to determine the next move in bullion," said Subburaj in a note. A stronger US dollar is limiting Gold's recovery as investors await the Federal Reserve's policy decision and fresh US inflation data, he added. Meanwhile, Ponmudi said that the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep rates unchanged at 3.75–4 per cent on Wednesday, while US third-quarter GDP and PCE inflation data due Thursday are likely to shape expectations for December's policy decision. For Gold, the analyst sees immediate support in the $3,970–4,000 zone, followed by $3,900. Ponmudi, however, flags that the near-term bias for Silver remains cautiously bearish, with a sustained move above $54 needed to stabilise prices.
Gold ETFs, Silver ETFs down up to 53% from 52-week highsAccording to NSE data, Gold and Silver ETFs have crashed up to 53 per cent from their respective 52-week highs. DSP Silver ETF trades at ₹18.17, down 53.4 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹39 hit on January 29, 2026. Similarly, Kotak Silver ETF, UTI Silver ETF, Axis Silver ETF and Mirae Asset Silver ETF have slumped over 50 per cent each from their respective 52-week highs, shows data. Among others, HDFC Silver ETF, Edelweiss Silver ETF, SBI SILVER ETF and Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund were down in the range of 47-49 per cent from their respective peaks in January. Among Gold ETFs, Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF stands as the top loser, down 26 per cent at ₹135.40 from its 52-week high of ₹184. DSP Gold ETF, Edelweiss Gold ETF, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Mirae Asset Gold ETF and Zerodha Gold ETF were down 21-25 per cent each. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
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Topics : Market Lens Gold ETFs silver ETFs gold silver prices commodities Precious metals Gold Prices Silver Prices
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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 1:41 PM IST