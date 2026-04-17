Gold eyes $5,000 amid US-Iran ceasefire hopes; analyst suggests buy on dips

Gold eyeing $5000 level on easing Middle East tensions

Performance:

On April 16, spot gold traded between $4773 and $4838. The metal surged to $4,871, its highest since March 19, on April 15, as it continues to move largely in tandem with risk assets that in turn are well bid on optimism surrounding the end of the Middle East conflict.

At the time of writing this article, the metal was trading steady at $4792.

Data roundup:

US data released on April 16 were mixed: Total Net TIC inflows surged from - $38.40 billion in January to $184.50 billion in February (forecast -$25 billion), while long-term TIC flows at $58.60 billion topped the estimate of $15.5 billion (prior $2.4 billion). Initial jobless claims fell from 218K to 207K (forecast 213K), but continuing claims surged from 1787K to 1818K (forecast 1810K). Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Index rose from 18.1 in March to 26.70 (forecast 10) in April.

Industrial production fell from 0.7 per cent M-o-M (revised higher from 0.2 per cent) in February to -0.5 per cent estimate (0.1 per cent) in March; thus, posting the worst reading since September 2024.

Earlier, PPI readings for March came out to be cooler than expected: PPI final demand rose by 0.5 per cent M-o-M vs the estimate of 1.1 per cent, while PPI rose from 3.4 per cent to 4 per cent Y-o-Y - hottest reading in the last three years- but trailed the estimate of 4.6 per cent. ADP data showed that US employers added 39.25K jobs in the week ending March 28 (estimate 26K jobs). Import Price Index (March) rose by merely 2.1 per cent vs the forecast of 4.4 per cent.

China's data released on April 16 were largely upbeat as Q1 GDP rose by 5 per cent vs the estimate of 4.8 per cent (prior 4.5 per cent). March Industrial production at 5.7 per cent beat the estimate of 5.3 per cent, though retail sales at 1.7 per cent were way short of the forecast of 2.4 per cent. Residential property sales in March were down by 18.50 per cent YTD, a minor improvement over 21.5 per cent as seen in February.

UK's 3-month/3-month GDP rose by 0.5 per cent -- fastest pace since April 2025 -- in February Vs the estimate of 0.2 per cent.

Geopolitics and oil:

President Trump declared on April 16 that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day truce.

The US and Iran are considering a two-week ceasefire extension, though the two sides remain far apart on crucial issues like control over the Strait of Hormuz, Uranium enrichment and reparations.

The US blockade of the Strait entered its fourth day.

Dated Brent oil (meant for physical delivery) prices have come down sharply from their Iran war peaks but remain quite elevated (~80%) from pre-war levels. Even if the war is stopped now, complete restoration of oil flow will take weeks/months altogether, which means that energy prices could remain high in the foreseeable future.

Risk appetite is quite healthy as US stock indices hit record highs on Thursday. The MSCI World Index is approaching record highs.

ETF and COMEX inventory:

Total known global gold ETF holdings stand at 98.85 MOz. Holdings after falling to nearly a six-month low of 97.89 MOz on March 31 are slowly recovering now. Investors have bought 29.85 tons since then. However, holdings are still down by 0.1 MOz YTD and are down by 2.07 MOz (64.37 tons) since the Iran war broke out.

Registered COMEX gold inventory stands at 15.87 Moz; it is at the lowest since September 24 and down by 34.55 per cent from the record peak of 24.25 Moz reached in April 2025.

Dollar Index and yields:

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index was hovering around 98.19, up by 0.15 per cent for the day. However, the Index is down 2.43 per cent from the Iran war peak of 100.64 as receding oil prices reduced the safe haven demand for the greenback.

The ten-year US yields at 4.3 per cent were up by 1.5 bps for the day, while 2-year yields at 3.77 per cent edged up by 1 bps. Two-year and ten-year yields have declined by 25 bps and 10 bps, respectively, on Iran peace hopes.

Probable rate paths of key central banks:

Implied overnight futures suggest that the Fed can still cut rates 0.4 times by the year-end, but it is a sharp turnaround from expectations of 2+ rate cuts seen before the war began.

The Bank of England and the European Central Banks are expected to hike by 1.5 and 2.25 times, respectively.

Gold seasonality:

Bloomberg notes that over the last 20 years, spot gold has risen an average of 1.2 per cent during Q2 compared with 5.2 per cent, 2.9 per cent and 2.5 per cent in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Upcoming data:

Major US data on tap in the short run include March retail sales (April 21) and April preliminary readings of S&P Global US PMIs (April 23).

Traders will also monitor PMIs of the Eurozone and the UK to be released on April 23, along with the UK's February job report (April 21) and March CPI (April 22).

Gold outlook:

As gold continues to track risk assets, the metal can rise further on Iran ceasefire extension/ceasefire hopes. However, upside may remain capped unless certainty emerges. In addition, investors’ preference for risk assets may not help the metal beyond a limit.

Gold’s seasonality is a crucial factor in price dynamics.

Overall, the shining metal may rise to $5000 in the short term, though a sustainable extension of the ongoing rally, which has been in place from the cycle low of $4099, will call for an increase in the safe haven appeal.

Support is at $4707/$4600. Resistance is at $4914/$5000.

Dip buying with a tight stop-loss is preferred for short-term trading unless the US-Iran situation unravels yet again. (Disclaimer: This article is by Praveen Singh, head currencies and vommodities at Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Views expressed are his own.)