Gold FoFs halt fresh investments before Diwali: What investors can do

Investors planning a lump-sum investment in gold through mutual funds this Diwali face fewer options. Around 17 fund houses, including Mirae Asset, DSP and Tata Mutual Fund, have temporarily restricted fresh subscriptions to their gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) funds of funds (FoFs). These schemes invest in gold ETFs, allowing investors to gain exposure to gold through a mutual fund account without opening a demat account. Which transactions are affected? The restrictions, taking effect on October 15 and 16, cover fresh lump-sum purchases, switch-ins and new registrations for systematic investment plans (SIPs) and systematic transfer plans (STPs). Existing SIP and STP instalments generally continue, while redemptions remain unaffected. Investors should check their scheme’s notice for the precise restrictions, including those on top-ups and modifications to existing plans.

Gold ETFs continue to trade on stock exchanges. The suspension of fresh FoF subscriptions will remain in place until further notice.

Why have fund houses imposed curbs?

Experts link the restrictions to concerns about gold imports and pressure on the rupee.

Brent crude settled at $105.92 a barrel on October 15, more than 60 per cent higher than a year earlier, while the rupee was near ₹95 to the dollar. India pays for oil and gold imports in dollars, adding to demand for the currency.

Gold imports rose 24 per cent to $71.98 billion in 2025-26, according to commerce ministry data. In May, the government raised the import duty on gold to 15 per cent from 6 per cent.

“Authorities generally do not regulate investor behaviour unless it touches on broader national priorities, such as curbing import costs, managing dollar outflows, and supporting rupee stability,” said Amol Joshi, founder of PlanRupee Investment Services.

Sunil Subramaniam, founder of Sense and Simplicity, said purchases of existing ETF units on an exchange transfer ownership between investors. Fresh inflows that lead to the creation of additional ETF units, however, can increase demand for physical gold.

Gold FoFs also provide access to investors without demat accounts. “A large number of everyday retail investors do not have demat accounts and prefer standard mutual fund applications to invest,” he said.

Rishit Shah, cofounder of Vitta Mitra LLP, described the restrictions as precautionary. “This is one of the precautionary measures that help the government manage import pressure,” he said.

Subramaniam expects the curbs to extend beyond Diwali, saying their duration would depend on crude oil prices easing rather than the festival calendar.

How do gold ETFs and FoFs differ?

Feature Gold ETF Gold ETF FoF Investment exposure Primarily physical gold and permitted gold-related instruments Gold ETFs Demat account Required for exchange purchases Not required Purchase route Stock exchange for retail investors Mutual fund platform or fund house Transaction price Market price, which may differ from net asset value (NAV) Applicable NAV of the FoF SIP facility Depends on the broker Available, but new registrations are restricted in affected schemes Expenses ETF expenses, plus applicable trading and account charges FoF expenses and underlying ETF expenses Exit route Sale on the exchange Redemption with the fund house Fresh investment Exchange purchases continue Fresh subscriptions temporarily restricted in affected schemes

Note: NAV is the per-unit value of a fund’s net assets.

Can investors buy gold ETFs instead?

Investors with demat accounts can still buy gold ETFs on exchanges, but they should consider both costs and prices.

An ETF generally has a lower expense ratio than an FoF, but brokerage and demat account charges can reduce that saving for small investors, Joshi said.

ETF market prices can also differ from NAV. Shah said a shift in demand towards ETFs could push their prices above the value of their underlying holdings. He pointed to premiums seen in January and February.

“One should be cautious and look at the iNAV,” he said.

The indicative net asset value (iNAV) provides an intraday estimate of an ETF’s underlying value. Buying at a substantial premium means paying more than that estimated value.

Shah also suggested considering multi-asset funds, where a fund manager could adjust exposure to gold and other assets. Such schemes, however, provide a mix of investments rather than dedicated exposure to gold.

How have gold funds performed?

Gold ETFs and FoFs returned an average of 16.87 per cent over the past year, according to Value Research data. Their three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) was 35.19 per cent.

At these rates, ₹1 lakh invested a year earlier would have grown to about ₹1.17 lakh, while the same amount invested three years earlier would have grown to about ₹2.47 lakh.

Period Category average return (%) One year 16.87 Three years, annualised 35.19 Five years, annualised 24.01 Ten years, annualised 16.26 2023 12.61 2024 19.41 2025 73.83 April-June 2026 8.66 July-September 2026 -4.58

Source: Value Research. Category averages for gold ETFs and FoFs. Returns for periods longer than one year have been annualised; the remaining returns are absolute.

Performance has varied sharply across periods. After gaining 73.83 per cent in 2025, gold funds rose 8.66 per cent in April-June 2026 and fell 4.58 per cent in July-September.

Domestic returns also reflect currency movements: A weaker rupee can lift the rupee value of gold priced in dollars.

Are investors still buying?

Gold ETFs attracted net inflows of ₹4,451 crore in September , up 71 per cent from ₹2,597 crore in August, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). September’s inflows were equivalent to about three-fourths of the ₹5,759 crore received during April-June.

Despite these inflows, assets under management fell to ₹1.86 trillion at the end of September from ₹1.91 trillion a month earlier, as falling prices outweighed fresh investments.

What can investors do now?

Investors with existing SIPs in the affected schemes can generally continue their scheduled contributions.

“We usually recommend spreading gold purchases through SIPs rather than lump sums anyway,” Joshi said.

Those considering a fresh lump-sum investment can assess gold ETFs, taking account of trading costs, liquidity and any premium to indicative NAV. Investors considering a multi-asset fund should check whether its broader investment mix suits their intended allocation.

Disclosure: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.