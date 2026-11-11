Gold faces inflation headwinds on hawkish Fed tilt; $4,150 stays key hurdle

Disclaimer: This article is written by Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research at Kotak Neo. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised. edged higher today to trade above $4,050 an ounce, but the bounce was modest after Tuesday's near 3 per cent slide, the metal's sharpest single-session decline in recent weeks. The sell-off followed a firmer dollar on a hotter-than-expected US inflation print and hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials, erasing Monday's gains after a sharp fall in crude lifted bullion above $4,140. Gold edged higher today to trade above $4,050 an ounce, but the bounce was modest after Tuesday's near 3 per cent slide, the metal's sharpest single-session decline in recent weeks. The sell-off followed a firmer dollar on a hotter-than-expected US inflation print and hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials, erasing Monday's gains after a sharp fall in crude lifted bullion above $4,140.

What stands out is that oil prices have already fallen sharply, yet gold has not risen decisively and remains range-bound. That suggests oil still matters for gold, but core inflation and the Fed's reaction function now carry greater weight.

The path to this point has been uneven. After peaking near $4,700 in late August, gold fell to a one-year low of $3,870 in late October, logging back-to-back monthly declines in September and October. Crude oil at six-month highs kept inflation worries alive, while the AI and tech sell-off triggered margin calls that forced investors to liquidate gold to cover losses elsewhere. A partial recovery followed in early November, with gold reaching $4,146 as the dollar softened and oil cooled, before a strong payrolls report lifted rate expectations and pared part of that move.

Oil has since turned decisively lower. Brent fell nearly 5 per cent in a single session and briefly dipped below $90 a barrel, its first break below that level since August and well below the $ 110+ levels seen in late October. Signs of an easing in tensions between Washington and Tehran, including Trump's remarks that further strikes were unlikely and that the conflict could end fairly soon, along with recovering Gulf shipments, drove the decline.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's high, still up 1,000 pts; Nifty holds 25,300; IndiGo leads Tuesday's consumer price report changed the picture. Headline CPI rose 0.4 per cent in October against a consensus of 0.3 per cent, while core CPI rose 0.3 per cent against expectations of 0.2 per cent, the third consecutive monthly gain at that pace. The data showed that underlying price pressure, including costs linked to the AI buildout, is proving resilient even as energy retreats. Fed Governor Christopher Waller added to the hawkish tone, saying he leans towards a quarter-point increase in December but that a 50-basis-point move should be considered if core inflation stayed at or above 0.3 per cent.

Markets now price a December hike as close to fully certain, and the probability of a half-point move rose from near zero to above 10 per cent. Treasury yields and the dollar firmed, US equities closed lower, and spot gold settled near $4,030, its lowest in about a week. The debate has therefore shifted from whether the Fed hikes in December to how large the move will be, a less favourable backdrop for an asset that pays no yield, since higher real yields and a firmer dollar raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Cheaper oil and firmer rate expectations are pulling gold in opposite directions, which explains why it has struggled to break out, but official sector and fund demand have kept the downside in check. According to the World Gold Council, central banks bought 321 tonnes in the September quarter, up 42 per cent year on year, the strongest quarterly total since late 2024 and well above the five year quarterly average of 227 tonnes. Purchases over the first nine months of 2026 reached 675 tonnes, 6 per cent higher than the same period last year, after a muted start of about 58 tonnes in the first quarter. That support carried into October even as gold fell around 7 per cent over the month. Global gold backed ETFs recorded inflows of $2.7 billion in October, the fourth straight monthly inflow, with European and Asian funds leading. Holdings rose by 19 tonnes to 4,275 tonnes, a fresh month end record, following inflows of 211 tonnes in the September quarter.

With these forces offsetting each other, price action is likely to stay contained in the near term. The $4,000 mark is the first level to watch on the downside, followed by the lower end of the recent range near $3,980, and a break below that would bring the October low of $3,870 back into view. On the upside, gold needs to move through $4,080 before it can challenge $4,150, which has capped recent recoveries. Meanwhile, slide in Brent towards the lower $80s, alongside softer inflation readings, would allow gold to clear $4,150 and then $4,220, opening the way towards $4,300 to $4,400. A rebound towards $100 on a breakdown in US Iran diplomacy would likely push gold back towards the lower end of the range.

The next test comes with Friday's producer price data, which will show whether upstream pressures are reinforcing Tuesday's consumer print, followed by further Fed commentary ahead of the December meeting. Central bank accumulation and ETF inflows have limited the downside, but they have not been enough to drive a sustained rise while rate expectations keep climbing. Until oil stabilises and inflation data begin to ease, gold is likely to trade in a range of roughly $3,980 to $4,150, with sharp swings around each headline.

Gold futures on the daily chart witnessed a rebound from the 138000 zone, but the recovery lacked strength as prices failed to sustain above the crucial 146000 resistance level. The contract continues to trade below both the 50-day and 200-day EMA, while remaining confined within a broader declining channel, indicating that the overall trend remains bearish. A decisive breakout above 146000 is required to improve sentiment, and any further upside is likely to face resistance at 148850 and 151700.

On the downside, a breach of the key support at 137800 could trigger fresh selling pressure, potentially dragging prices lower towards 132300 and 129000. Momentum indicators continue to remain weak, suggesting that any near-term rallies may attract selling interest unless prices close convincingly above the upper boundary of the falling channel and confirm a trend reversal.