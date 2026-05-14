'Raising fuel prices is a better option over duty hike in gold and silver'

Gold import duty hike: Will Indians stop buying gold after 15% tax?

The government of India announced a The government of India announced a duty hike in gold and silver imports from 6 per cent to 15 per cent. Governments have used various tools at their disposal over the years to incentivise certain behavior from the public.

This import duty was earlier reduced from 15 per cent to 6 per cent, back in July 2024 in the Union Budget, to boost the domestic jewelry market and reduce gold smuggling. Another reason touted was the major tranches of sovereign gold bonds (SGB’s) that were up for redemption from August 2024 to April 2025. So this isn't the first time that a government has used a fiscal measure to incentivise a behavior and it certainly won't be the last step either.

However, the question one needs to answer is whether Indians will stop buying gold completely as requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

I doubt. India's love for gold is millennia's old. Gold carries huge sentimental value. An Indian wedding is incomplete without gold. Beg, borrow or steal to make gold a part of the customary exchange of gifts by both sides in the wedding.

A hike in import duty simply makes that customary purchase even more expensive. It won't replace this tradition. Even if the import duty hike does reduce the demand, there is one more factor which is beyond the government's control.

The actual gold import bill is a factor of the quantity of gold imported and the price of gold. Any reduction in demand because of the import duty could be easily setoff with a rise in international price of gold.

Import of gold in billion $ = Quantity of gold imported (tonnes) x price of dold in $.

Our country's gold imports rose more than 24 per cent to $71.98 billion in 2025-26, compared to $58 billion in 2024-25. However, the quantity of gold imported fell by 4.76 per cent to 721.03 tonnes in 2025-26 from 757.09 tonnes in the previous fiscal year. So the actual demand for gold fell but the import bill escalated due to rise in gold prices.

Another factor to note is that gold is like a Veblen good. Its demand could also increase as the price rises, defying the standard law of demand.

Instead of the import duty hike, I believe the government should bite the bullet and increase fuel prices. This will address multiple problems with one solution.

A fuel price hike will reduce disposable income which will stop surplus funds from going in to gold investments. It will also help in curbing other imports.

Apart from this, it will also help bridge the fiscal deficit under control. It will also help oil marketing companies and oil explorers recover some of its losses which they incurred by selling fuel at subsidised rates over the last two months.

Since the elections are over, there aren't any political compulsions for the government to continue with the same fuel rates. They should immediately go ahead with the fuel price hike to protect the fiscal and forex position of the country.

The government will have to take such drastic steps sooner, rather than later, if the situation in Gulf doesn't improve shortly. However, it will also have to be prepared to answer some difficult questions that the middle class will ask.

1. If the benefits of lower fuel prices were not passed on then why is the fuel price hike being passed?

2. Why are we still doling out freebies and promises during each election when we can't afford them as a nation?

3. Why can't the government focus on capacity building domestically especially for strategic resources like oil and gas that will reduce import dependence?

4. Why haven't we started any new major gold mining since independence? Why can't we focus on developing gold mines within the country? Disclaimer: Apurva Sheth is Head of Market Perspectives and Research at SAMCO Securities.Views expressed are his own.