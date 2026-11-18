India's gold imports in the current fiscal could decline to USD 40 billion, down from about USD 72 billion in FY26, as the duty hike has helped slow inbound shipments, a top official said on Wednesday.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said the duty hike effected from May has "slowed down" gold imports "a bit" so far this year, from around USD 60 billion every year. This has also helped manage the trade deficit, he said.

In May, the government had hiked import duty on gold and silver to 15 per cent, from 6 per cent, to contain non-essential imports.

India imported USD 71.98 billion gold in FY26, up from USD 58.01 billion in FY25.

Gold imports declined about 40 per cent to USD 24.78 billion during April-October this year, from about USD 41.24 billion in the corresponding period in 2025.

"I think... this year we will end up with USD 35-40 billion of gold imports. I think that is manageable in the current year... The current duty structure has a positive impact on the gold import," Agrawal said at a FICCI session here.

Gold, silver and precious metal imports have been a concern for the government as it leads to the outgo of foreign currency and dents India's forex reserves. India is the world's second-biggest gold consumer after China, and gold imports are driven by the jewellery industry's demand.