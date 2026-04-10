Gold may extend recovery to $5,000 on US-Iran ceasefire hopes: Analyst
The metal may extend its recovery further to $5,000 in short term on ceasefire hopes. However, for a sustainable rally, it needs to reestablish its safe haven credentials.
Praveen Singh Mumbai
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Performance:
- Spot gold prices traded largely between $4,698 and $4,801 on April 9 as traders monitor oil gyrations and geopolitical developments in the Middle East.
- Gold rose for the third straight day on Thursday as oil retreated from its day's high on the news that Israel is seeking negotiations with Lebanon.
- At the time of writing this article, the yellow metal was trading at $4,791, up by nearly 1.5 per cent for the day.
Geopolitics and oil:
- Risks to fragile ceasefire: The US and Iran prepared for peace talks in Islamabad over the weekend. Markets have been jittery over crucial issues such as control over the Strait of Hormuz and Israel’s offensive in Lebanon.
- However, markets found their footing after Israeli PM Netanyahu said Thursday that he has asked the Cabinet to open direct negotiations with Lebanon. Negotiations aim at disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations between the nations. Earlier, Israel reported that more than 200 Hezbollah militants were killed in strikes on Wednesday.
- Brent oil prices, which were up by as much as 5 per cent for the day, gave back 80 per cent of the intra-day gains as Israel said that it will negotiate with Lebanon.
- Hormuz traffic remains low, more so as Iran has laid sea mines in the waterway.
- There is no report of strikes on Gulf countries since April 8.
- Iranian officials insist that Lebanon be included in the ceasefire negotiations.
US Dollar Index and yields:
- On April 9, the US Dollar Index slipped with oil and at the time of writing was hovering around 98.70 per cent, down by 0.5 per cent for the day on ceasefire optimism and weaker-than-expected US data.
- Two-year US yields at 3.74 per cent were down by 1 per cent, while ten-year yields softened by 0.6 per cent to 4.27 per cent.
ETF and COMEX inventory:
- As of April 7, total known global gold ETF holdings stood at 98.46 MOz, up by 0.57 MOz-- the cycle low reached on March 31. It is to be noted that as ETF investors booked profit during Iran war, ETFs saw a net outflow of 2.98 MOz since the war broke out on February 28. Overall, ETF holdings are down by 0.49MOz year-to-date.
- Registered COMEX gold inventory stood at 16.04 MOz as of April 7, which is down by 33.85 per cent from record peak of 24.25 MOz seen in April 2026.
Central bank watch:
- Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes: Minutes of the March 17-18 FOMC meeting struck a hawkish tone. The minutes showed that the Committee is inclined to keep rates on hold as the Iran war adds to already elevated inflation and employment risks. Minutes can be construed as mostly hawkish.
- ECB's President Lagarde will speak at Bretton Woods Spring Summit on April 15.
- The Reserve Bank of India held its policy rate steady at 5.25 per cent on April 8 as it focuses on rupee stability over economic growth. The Central bank intends to contain inflation risks from the energy shock triggered by the Iran war.
China’s central bank buys gold for 17th straight month:
People's Bank of China bought around 5 tons of gold, largest quantum in more than a year, in March; thus, extending its gold buying spree to the 17th straight month.
Data roundup: US data released on April 9 were disappointing as real personal spending rose by 0.1 per cent M-o-M (forecast 0.2 per cent) in February, while January spending was revised lower from 0.1 per cent to 0 per cent. Q4 annualized GDP came in at 0.5 per cent in its final reading against the estimate of 0.5 per cent as personal consumption at 1.9 per cent trailed the estimate of 2 per cent. Initial jobless claims rose from 203,000 to 219,000 in the week ending April 4, though continuing claims fell from 1, 832,000 to 1,794,000. Fed's preferred gauge of inflation showed that the personal-consumption expenditures price index rose by 0.4 per cent in February, up from a 0.3 per cent increase in January, while the 12-month Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation rate held steady at 2.8 per cent, and the core annual rate ticked down to 3 per cent, from 3.1 per cent. However, the data may not be much important in the sense that they predate the war in Iran as the war is expected to have pushed inflation significantly in March.
Upcoming data: Major US data on tap in near term include March CPI, University of Michigan sentiment and inflation expectations (April 10), March PPI (April 14), import price index (April 15), TIC flows and industrial production (April 16). Traders will also monitor China's PPI, CPI (April 10), trade balance (April 14), Q1 GDP, retail sales, industrial production and property data (April 16). Out of Eurozone focus will be on March CPI (April 16).
Outlook:
- Presently, gold bulls are focused primarily on yields, Dollar, and oil as they assess rate paths this year.
- Gold is up by nearly $700 from its cycle-low of $4,099 reached on March 23. Its sharp recovery is more about recovery in risk sentiment, short covering and bargain hunting rather than safe haven flows. Consequently, gold has been trading in line with risk assets during the war.
- The metal may extend its recovery further to $5,000 in short term on ceasefire hopes. However, for a sustainable rally, it needs to reestablish its safe haven credentials. Upside may remain capped in the light of a decent US’s nonfarm payroll report for March.
- Support is at $4,700/$4,600/$4,550. Interim resistance is at $4,840.
- Dip buying is advisable for short term trading unless oil starts surging yet again.
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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 3:29 PM IST