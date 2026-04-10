Gold may extend recovery to $5,000 on US-Iran ceasefire hopes: Analyst

China’s central bank buys gold for 17th straight month:

People's Bank of China bought around 5 tons of gold, largest quantum in more than a year, in March; thus, extending its gold buying spree to the 17th straight month.

Data roundup: US data released on April 9 were disappointing as real personal spending rose by 0.1 per cent M-o-M (forecast 0.2 per cent) in February, while January spending was revised lower from 0.1 per cent to 0 per cent. Q4 annualized GDP came in at 0.5 per cent in its final reading against the estimate of 0.5 per cent as personal consumption at 1.9 per cent trailed the estimate of 2 per cent. Initial jobless claims rose from 203,000 to 219,000 in the week ending April 4, though continuing claims fell from 1, 832,000 to 1,794,000. Fed's preferred gauge of inflation showed that the personal-consumption expenditures price index rose by 0.4 per cent in February, up from a 0.3 per cent increase in January, while the 12-month Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation rate held steady at 2.8 per cent, and the core annual rate ticked down to 3 per cent, from 3.1 per cent. However, the data may not be much important in the sense that they predate the war in Iran as the war is expected to have pushed inflation significantly in March.

Upcoming data: Major US data on tap in near term include March CPI, University of Michigan sentiment and inflation expectations (April 10), March PPI (April 14), import price index (April 15), TIC flows and industrial production (April 16). Traders will also monitor China's PPI, CPI (April 10), trade balance (April 14), Q1 GDP, retail sales, industrial production and property data (April 16). Out of Eurozone focus will be on March CPI (April 16).