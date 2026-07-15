Gold may hit $5k on easing geopolitical risks: Kaynat Chainwala, Kotak Sec

The Inflation-Rate Transmission That Has Defined Gold's 2026 The past five months have rewritten one of the most deeply held assumptions in markets. Since US-Iran hostilities escalated in late February and The past five months have rewritten one of the most deeply held assumptions in markets. Since US-Iran hostilities escalated in late February and crude oil began its conflict-driven surge, gold has consistently failed to behave the way conventional market wisdom would predict. Through Hormuz closures, supertanker strikes, commodity military exchanges, a ceasefire, its collapse, and three further rounds of strikes in a single week, bullion has not been the reflexive beneficiary of geopolitical fear. It has been a casualty of the inflation that conflict generates. That distinction is the defining feature of gold's behaviour in 2026, and understanding it is the only way to make sense of a metal that has corrected nearly 30 per cent from its January peak even as the world's most important oil chokepoint has been repeatedly threatened.

The transmission mechanism is consistent and has not deviated once since February. Each escalation in West Asia pushes crude higher, elevated crude feeds directly into headline inflation, inflation hardens the Fed's stance, real yields rise, the dollar strengthens, and gold, which yields nothing, sells off. The conflict is not irrelevant to gold, it is deeply relevant, but its relevance runs entirely through the energy-inflation-rate channel, not through risk aversion or uncertainty premia. When Iran struck three commercial vessels near Hormuz on July 7 and the US declared the ceasefire over the following day, gold fell rather than rallied because oil surged and September rate-hike odds climbed from 62 per cent to 75 per cent within 48 hours. US May CPI at 4.2 per cent year-on-year, the highest since April 2023, was the single most consequential data point for gold this year, not because of what it said about prices, but because of what it confirmed about the Fed's policy trajectory.

This also explains why gold's partial recoveries have consistently coincided with de-escalation rather than escalation. The June ceasefire and Hormuz reopening pulled crude lower, eased inflation expectations, softened the dollar and Treasury yields, and gave gold room to recover toward $4,090 before the latest flare-up reversed the move. The metal is not pricing the war. It is pricing the war's consequences for monetary policy.

The June CPI print represents a material development within this framework. Headline inflation decelerated to 3.5 per cent year-on-year against forecasts of 3.8 per cent, with the monthly reading declining 0.4 per cent, the most negative print since May 2020. Core inflation was flat month-on-month against expectations of a 0.2 per cent rise, with the annual core rate easing to 2.6 per cent from 2.9 per cent. The energy-driven inflation cycle that forced the Fed's hawkish pivot is showing credible signs of unwinding. Gold responded with a 2 per cent advance, reclaiming ground above $4,100, as September rate-hike odds retreated to 59 per cent from 75 per cent and the dollar softened, the transmission chain operating in reverse, as expected. The rally, however, proved shallow. Gold faded from the $4,100 high to close near $4,050 yesterday and has slipped further to $4,020 today as Warsh's congressional testimony added to policy uncertainty rather than resolving it. His emphasis on the 2 per cent inflation target and deliberate refusal to offer forward guidance reflect a genuinely divided FOMC, with the internal debate still split between further tightening and an extended hold. For markets, the Senate Banking Committee appearance matters as it will clarify whether the softer CPI print has materially shifted that internal balance. A dovish read from the second day extends gold's recovery while a reaffirmation of the hawkish bias caps it.

The structural demand case remains intact. China extended its central bank reserve accumulation to a twentieth consecutive month in June, recording its largest monthly purchase in over two and a half years. Broader official-sector buying in Q1 2026 ran well above the five-year average, providing a demand floor that has consistently limited the depth of corrections through this cycle.

Gold's near-term direction depends on whether June CPI marks the start of a durable disinflation trend or a temporary pullback driven by energy base effects. If crude stays contained and Hormuz risk eases, the inflation-to-Fed channel softens and gold has a path toward $4,200–$4,400. A renewed escalation that keeps oil elevated reasserts the hawkish Fed dynamic, with $3,950 and then $3,800 as the key downside levels to watch. Both represent cautious base cases premised on the current diplomatic fragility persisting. A complete resolution of the conflict, one that removes the geopolitical risk premium from oil entirely and allows disinflation to run, would compress real yields more decisively and reopen the path toward $5,000, while a deeper breakdown in talks with sustained oil strength could extend the correction toward $3,500.

Gold Aug futures continue to trade with a negative bias on the daily chart, as prices remain below the falling trendline and key moving averages, reflecting sustained bearish sentiment. The contract is finding immediate support around 1,41,000–1,41,100, which coincides with the long-term moving average, making this zone crucial for the near-term trend. The RSI is hovering near 39, indicating weak momentum but not yet in the oversold territory, suggesting that selling pressure persists while the possibility of a technical pullback cannot be ruled out. On the upside, resistance is placed at 1,45,430, followed by 1,48,045; only a sustained move above these levels would improve the technical structure and trigger short covering. Conversely, a decisive break below 1,41,000 could accelerate the decline towards 1,38,040 and 1,36,230. Traders should continue to adopt a sell-on-rise approach as long as prices remain below 1,45,430. ===================================================== (Disclaimer: This article is by Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research of Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)