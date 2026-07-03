Gold: Short-term bias turns positive; but upside seems capped

Gold price outlook by Mirae Asset Sharekhan

Spot gold, which has been under severe selling pressure on Fed rate hike fears, has repeatedly found support around $3,950 in the recent sell-off.Yesterday, the yellow metal caught bids on Warsh's remarks in the panel discussion at the European Central Bank Forum as he assuaged inflation fears to some extent by saying inflation has been coming down.Iran and the United States concluded ​a round of indirect talks on Wednesday with no sign they had made headway toward a lasting peace. Negotiators spent two days in Doha discussing maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and unfreezing Iran's funds. The nuclear program did not come up in the talks, which were technical in nature, which, as per U.S. Vice President JD Vance, would be addressed later.The next meeting between Iran and US negotiators will take place after July 9 funeral processions for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.Brent crude oil fell to four-month low on Thursday on Iran talks and improving traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. According to HormuzStraitMonitor.co, five ships transited the strait on July 1, though much less than average of 130 ships before the war, improvement is seen in positive light as talks continue.Iran has exported more than 40mn barrels of crude oil since the United States lifted its naval blockade on Iranian ports under a temporary peace agreement signed on June 17.World Gold Council in its midyear outlook report said India’s restrictions on gold imports are projected to slash the country’s demand for the yellow metal by about 10 per cent year-on-year as demand for gold jewellery, bars and coins will fall by 50 to 60 tons y-o-y due to the import duty hike alone.The report also stated that Asian markets are a growing force in gold price discovery as gold has often rebounded in Asian trading sessions gold price rebounds, while US investors, on concerns about rates and inflation, have pulled back.Fresh geopolitical shock, long-term investors’ participation, or shift towards lower interest-rate expectations can potentially push the metal price to $4,500 per ounce, but a rise to $5,000 will need strong and clear signals.Much-awaited US nonfarm payroll report for June released on Thursday showed that US hiring has lost some of its momentum seen in previous months. Employers added 57K jobs - much lower than the expected 113K jobs. Two-month payroll net revision stood at -74K jobs, which took the 3-month job average down from 164K in May to 111K in June. Average hourly earnings at 0.3 per cent m-o-m and 3.5 per cent, respectively, matched their respective median forecasts, though earnings improved from 3.4 per cent y-o-y gain in May.Another positive point about the report was a dip in the unemployment rate from 4.3 per cent to 4.2 per cent (prior 4.3 per cent). Labour force participation rate dipped from 61.8 per cent to 61.5 per cent, which can stoke wage inflation fears if trend continues. Weekly job and factory order data were somewhat better than expected.The US ISM manufacturing data released on Wednesday showed that manufacturing expanded for the sixth straight month in June, though the Index came in at 53.30 Vs the estimate of 53.90 and prior 54.Eurozone's unemployment rate was noted 6.2 per cent in June (prior downwardly revised 6.2 per cent, forecast 6.3 per cent), while CPI inflation fell from 3.2 per cent to 2.8 per cent (forecast 3 per cent).The Fed Chair Warsh, upholding Fed's independence, once again stressed at price stability. He observed that inflation has come down in four weeks, though he did not specify the inflation metric. He refused to give any guidance on the Fed's interest rate outlook. Warsh emphasized the Fed’s autonomy in determining the proper policy course.Referring to the monetary policy decisions, he added that the Fed is going to chart a new course and it was too early to judge whether current investment surge in technology is generating broad-based inflation. Sticking to his long-held views, he said that AI-led supply boom will drive productivity (which is expected to reduce inflationary pressure, as per his views stated frequently)The ECB’s President Lagarde said that risks to the Eurozone’s growth and inflation risks were broadly balanced now. She does not find urgent rate hike necessary to curb inflationary pressure.The US Dollar Index eased on weaker-than-expected NFP report. At the time of writing this report, the US dollar Index at 100.79, was down 0.6 per cent for the day. Japanese Yen gained on July 2 on concerns about a possible intervention by the Japanese authorities as currency has slumped to the lowest in more than four decades. Stronger Yen also weighed on the Dollar Index.Two-year US yields at 4.12 per cent were down 1 per cent for the day, while 10-year yields once again edged lower from the 4.5 per cent mark and were largely steady.Following the US monthly job report, implied overnight rates futures now indicate the rate hike to happen in December rather in October, while odds of another rate hike in April fell from 80 per cent to 55 per cent. Similarly, odds of the ECB hiking rates in early 2027 have come down. Likewise, traders have pared their bets on the Bank of England hiking rates this year/early 2027.Total known global gold ETF holdings stood at 96.67 MOz as of July 1 as ETFs recorded inflows for the second consecutive day; however, holdings are down 2.28 MOz (~71 tons) YTD. Net ETF outflow since the start of the Iran war is 4.25 Moz (132 tons).Registered COMEX gold inventory has declined to 14.82 MOz-- lowest since November 2024.Major US data on deck in short term include June ISM services (July 6), June 20 weekly ADP employment change (July 7) and June existing home sales (July 9). FOMC minutes of the June 17 FOMC meeting will be released on July 8.China's June PPI and CPI will be out on July 9. Traders will also monitor Eurozone's and UK's June final services and Composite PMIs to be released on July 3.The Fed Warsh’s encouraging views on inflation, soft US nonfarm payroll report and sharp decline in oil prices have assuaged investors’ concerns over inflation to an extent, which is supportive for the yellow metal – a zero-interest rate bearing instrument.However, we note that central banks are expected to remain vigilant in their fight against inflation in pipeline and inflationary expectations.Gold is expected to trade with a positive bias in near-term. The metal can extend its advance to $4,200 level in the coming weeks. Rising to $4,300 is not ruled out but upside will remain capped unless the rate hike probability comes down further. Support is at $4,075/$4,000.(Disclaimer: This article is written by Praveen Singh, head of commodities, Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Views expressed are his own.)