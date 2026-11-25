Disclaimer: This article is written by Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research of Kotak Neo. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Gold has fallen back towards $3,515 an ounce, close to the one-year low of $3,502 touched late last week, as expectations of tighter US monetary policy, a stronger dollar and continued portfolio liquidation weigh on sentiment. The metal briefly rebounded nearly 4 per cent to $3,688 on Monday after hitting that low, but the rally quickly faded, highlighting investors' reluctance to rebuild long positions ahead of key inflation data and the Federal Reserve's December meeting.

The recent decline has been notable because gold has struggled to attract sustained safe-haven demand despite heightened uncertainty across financial markets. Instead, the sharp sell-off in AI-linked technology stocks has triggered a wave of deleveraging, forcing investors to raise cash by selling profitable positions across asset classes. Having delivered substantial gains during its multi-year rally, gold has increasingly been treated as a source of liquidity rather than a defensive asset. Notably, gold has continued to weaken even as Treasury yields retreated below 5 per cent amid safe-haven demand for government bonds, underscoring that liquidation pressures and expectations of tighter monetary policy, rather than movements in real yields, have been the dominant drivers of the latest leg lower.

ALSO READ: Gold, silver prices trade lower as Fed rate-hike expectations strengthen Policy remains the more durable headwind, and the hawkish case has broadened. Markets are pricing a roughly 96 per cent probability of a 25-basis-point increase at the Federal Reserve's December 8-9 meeting, which would lift the policy rate to 4.00-4.25 per cent from 3.75-4.00 per cent. More importantly, investors are focused on how long rates may remain restrictive thereafter. Governor Christopher Waller has argued that a larger move should remain under consideration, while Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and several other policymakers have continued to warn that inflation pressures remain elevated. Minutes from the Fed's latest meeting also showed broad support for further tightening should price pressures fail to moderate.

For gold, the challenge is not simply the next rate hike but the prospect of a prolonged higher-for-longer policy regime. Rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset, while a stronger dollar creates an additional headwind. The dollar index is trading above 104, close to its strongest level in almost twenty months. The December meeting therefore carries unusual significance. With the rate hike largely priced in, attention is shifting to the Fed's updated projections and the dot plot for the policy path through 2027. Chair Kevin Warsh has downplayed forward guidance, increasing the likelihood that markets will react sharply to incoming economic data.

Inflation remains the key variable, and the next test arrives later today with the release of the core PCE price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. Consumer prices rose 0.4 per cent in October, while the core measure increased 0.3 per cent, both above expectations. Core PCE inflation stood at 3.1 per cent in September and is expected to tick higher in October. A firm reading would reinforce expectations that policymakers may need to tighten further beyond December, while a softer outcome could provide some relief for bullion.

Trade policy has emerged as an additional source of uncertainty following reports that the US is preparing higher tariffs on China, India, the European Union and several other economies following an investigation into industrial subsidies. China is expected to face the steepest duties, while partners with existing trade agreements, including Japan, South Korea and the EU, could see rates aligned with those arrangements. Tariffs have at times supported gold through safe-haven demand, but in the current environment they risk adding to inflationary pressures, potentially strengthening the case for tighter Federal Reserve policy and a firmer dollar, thereby offsetting any defensive buying.

Investor positioning has also begun to soften. Global gold-backed ETF holdings eased to about 4,247 tonnes in the week ended November 20, according to World Gold Council data, from a record 4,275 tonnes at the end of October as liquidation and firmer rate expectations weighed on sentiment. Official-sector demand has provided a cushion, with China adding gold to its reserves for a 24th consecutive month in October. Even so, central-bank buying has not been sufficient to offset pressure from a strong dollar, tightening policy expectations and continued investor liquidation.

The next major move in gold is likely to depend on whether incoming economic data validate the market's increasingly hawkish view of the Federal Reserve. A softer inflation trajectory, weaker economic activity or a more balanced tone from policymakers could help stabilise sentiment. Likewise, calmer conditions in equity markets would reduce the liquidation pressures that have amplified gold's decline in recent weeks.

For now, all eyes remain on the $3,500 level. Having already tested a one-year low near that threshold, gold appears vulnerable to further volatility in the near term. Initial support is seen around $3,400, and a decisive break below that area could expose prices to a deeper correction towards $3,250. On the upside, resistance is likely to emerge near $3,670 and then $3,750, while rallies are likely to remain shallow as long as elevated rate expectations and dollar strength continue to dominate market sentiment.

MCX Gold Futures (Dec) continue to exhibit a firmly bearish undertone after decisively breaking below the key support zone around 129,900, confirming a continuation of the ongoing downtrend. The sharp decline below major moving averages and the formation of successive lower highs and lower lows indicate weak market sentiment and sustained selling pressure. Going forward, a daily close below 120,100 could invite fresh liquidation, dragging prices towards 118,850, with a further breakdown likely to expose the next major support near 114,070. As long as prices hold above 120,200, consolidation within the broader range remains likely; however, a break below this level could trigger fresh weakness, while a move above 127,125 would improve the medium-term outlook. However, only a decisive close above 133,140 would suggest that bearish momentum is losing strength and could pave the way for an extended recovery towards the 140,500-143,700-resistance zone.