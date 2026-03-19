Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) traded with sharp losses on Thursday, as sentiment remained weak after Iran struck key energy facilities in Qatar, triggering a fresh spike in oil prices

Silver ETFs declined sharply, with HDFC Silver ETF falling 5.7 per cent, Kotak Silver ETF down 3.5 per cent, and Nippon India Silver ETF slipping 4.2 per cent. ICICI Prudential Silver ETF dropped 3.5 per cent, while SBI Silver ETF and Axis Silver ETF declined 3.8 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively.

Gold ETFs also witnessed losses, with Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF falling 3.2 per cent. Axis Gold ETF and DSP Gold ETF declined 2.5 per cent each, while Tata Gold ETF slipped 2.9 per cent. Nippon India Gold ETF dropped 2.4 per cent, and LIC MF Gold ETF was down 2.7 per cent.

The ETFs were taking cues from losses in gold and silver commodity prices. Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) May 5 contracts for silver fell nearly 2 per cent to ₹243977.00 per 1 kg. MCX gold April 3 futures are down 1 per cent at ₹1,51,921 per 10 grams on Thursday.

The losses in the safe-haven assets also come after the FOMC held its policy rates in the March policy meeting , maintaining the target range of 3.5-3.75 per cent. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted a slower progress on inflation going ahead, while also undermining fears around stagflation.

Powell said that higher oil prices would put some downward pressure on spending and employment and upside risks to inflation, though these were said to be offset by higher energy production in the US.

In the latest war update, US President Donald Trump said Israel carried out a strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, hitting only a small part of the facility, and added that the United States had no prior knowledge of the attack. Trump said that Israel would make no more attacks on Iran's South Pars gas field, but if Iran attacked Qatar again, the US would retaliate and "massively blow up the entirety" of the field.

On Thursday, Brent crude futures climbed $3.69, or 3.44 per cent, to $111.07 per barrel. The US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.29, or 2.38 per cent, to $98.61 per barrel.

Gold, Silver outlook

Gold’s position as a safe-haven asset remains structurally strong, though oil has also emerged as a competing asset class amid the ongoing crisis, according to a note by Yes Bank. The lender noted that gold prices have historically performed well during periods of stagflation, and such risks appear to be building.

However, in the near term, Yes Bank’s technical analysis signals a bearish bias for gold. A sustained close below $5,000 per ounce could confirm a breakdown, opening the door for a move towards $4,600-$4,400 per ounce, while the view would be invalidated if prices move above $5,150 per ounce.

Separately, Ponmudi R, Chief Executive Officer at Enrich Money, said MCX silver futures are trading above ₹2,51,000. While the broader bullish structure remains intact, he noted that the recent corrective phase has weakened short-term momentum, with key support seen in the ₹2,47,000-₹2,50,000 range.

==========

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)