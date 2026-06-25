Thursday, June 25, 2026 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Gold, silver ETFs fall up to 4% as stronger dollar, rate-hike fears weigh

Gold, silver ETFs fall up to 4% as stronger dollar, rate-hike fears weigh

Analysts said silver ETFs have corrected more sharply than gold ETFs as silver functions both as a precious metal and an industrial commodity

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

| Image: Adobe Stock

SI Reporter New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) remained under pressure on Thursday, June 25, tracking weakness in precious metal prices across domestic and global markets. Gold hovered near an eight-month low, while silver slipped to its weakest level since December.
 
At last check, gold was trading at $3,989.01 per ounce, down 0.04 per cent, while silver fell 1.07 per cent to $57.37 per ounce. In rupee terms, silver declined 1.29 per cent to ₹173,619.64 per kg, while gold was down 0.13 per cent at ₹12,087 per gram.
 
Analysts attributed the decline in precious metals to a stronger US dollar and growing expectations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.
 
 
“Precious metals remained under pressure from a stronger US dollar, which climbed to a one-year high near 101.5, and growing expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes in September, with additional increases potentially following before year-end. Additional selling emerged as a sharp decline in US technology stocks prompted some investors to liquidate bullion holdings to cover losses elsewhere,” said Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking.
 
Meanwhile, silver ETFs fell more than 4 per cent, while gold ETFs declined nearly 3 per cent during early trade.

Also Read

stock market live updates, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 500 pts; Nifty around 24,170; Nifty Auto index gains over 2%

Metal stocks under selling pressure owing to strong USD, and hawkish US Fed stance, say analysts.

Vedanta, NALCO, Hind Zinc: Metals stocks dip up to 3%; here's why

Tata motors, sales, March, FY26, domestic, exports, growth, diesel, West Asia

Nifty Auto index rallies 2%; Tata Motors PV, M&M, Eicher surge up to 3%

Stock market holiday

Indian stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed on June 26? find out here

Dividend

Dividend stocks: M&M, Bajaj Holdings, 46 others to go ex-date next week

 
Ponmudi R, chief executive officer of Enrich Money, said the decline in gold and silver ETFs was largely driven by a sharp fall in international precious metal prices as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East eased significantly.
 
“With crude oil prices slipping back below $70 per barrel and safe-haven demand cooling, investors have started reducing exposure to bullion. At the same time, improving risk appetite, led by the global AI-driven rally in equity markets, has shifted fresh investments away from defensive assets like gold and silver,” he said.
 
According to Ponmudi, concerns over global growth, a stronger US dollar and persistent selling pressure in COMEX silver have further weighed on sentiment.
 
From a technical standpoint, gold continues to trade below the key $4,000 level, while silver remains under pressure below important resistance levels, indicating cautious near-term sentiment, he added.

Silver ETFs prices today

Among silver ETFs, Mirae Asset Silver ETF declined 4.34 per cent, DSP Silver ETF 4.31 per cent, Nippon India Silver ETF 4.30 per cent, SBI Silver ETF 4.27 per cent, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund 4.25 per cent, Motilal Oswal Silver ETF 4.22 per cent, Kotak Silver ETF 4.21 per cent, UTI Silver ETF 4.20 per cent, ICICI Prudential Silver ETF 4.15 per cent and Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF 4.14 per cent.
 
Further, Zerodha Silver ETF and Edelweiss Silver ETF were down 4 per cent each, while 360 ONE Silver ETF fell 3.92 per cent and Angel One Silver ETF declined 3.40 per cent. Bandhan Silver ETF was lower by 2.83 per cent.
 
Analysts said silver ETFs have corrected more sharply than gold ETFs as silver functions both as a precious metal and an industrial commodity.  Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE

Gold ETFs prices today

Among gold ETFs, Kotak Gold Exchange Traded Fund and Bandhan Gold ETF fell 2.5 per cent each. Groww Gold ETF declined 2.45 per cent, followed by Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF (2.32 per cent), DSP Gold ETF (2.22 per cent), Edelweiss Gold ETF (2.22 per cent), SBI Gold Exchange Traded Scheme – Growth Option (2.21 per cent) and Nippon India ETF Gold BeES (2.17 per cent).
 
HDFC Gold ETF and Mirae Asset Gold ETF were down 2.15 per cent each, while ICICI Prudential Gold ETF declined 2.13 per cent. Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund and Zerodha Gold ETF fell 2.10 per cent each. Motilal Oswal Gold ETF slipped 2.06 per cent, while UTI Gold Exchange Traded Fund and Birla Sun Life Gold ETF were down 2.05 per cent each. LIC MF Gold ETF fell 2 per cent and HSBC Gold ETF declined 1.75 per cent.

Outlook remains constructive

Despite the near-term weakness, analysts remain constructive on the long-term outlook for precious metals.
 
While short-term volatility may persist, especially if the Federal Reserve maintains a higher-for-longer interest rate stance, analysts believe any further correction could provide gradual accumulation opportunities.
 
“Investors should avoid chasing prices and instead adopt a staggered investment approach, as gold continues to remain an important portfolio hedge against inflation, currency volatility and future geopolitical uncertainties,” said Ponmudi.
 
Yadav said that while easing geopolitical tensions and lower oil prices have reduced inflation concerns, markets remain focused on upcoming US inflation data for cues on the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.

Indian equities trade higher

Meanwhile, Indian equities were trading higher on Thursday. At last check, the BSE Sensex was up 525 points, or 0.68 per cent, at 77,516, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 143 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 24,164.

More From This Section

IT weighting in Nifty drops to record low amid prolonged sector selloff

IT weighting in Nifty drops to record low amid prolonged sector selloff

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today: Airtel, Adani Power, Vedanta, Rajesh Exports, IRFC

Stock ideas by Kunal Kamble of Bonanza on Thursday: Ambika Cotton Mills, Ather Industries, Pearl Global Industries.

Ambika Cotton, Ather Ind, Pearl Global: Bonanza bullish on these 3 stocks

Asian stocks, Asian shares

Asian stocks rally as Micron earnings, Qualcomm forecast boost AI optimism

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking recommends buy on Delhivery, Ather Energy and Aurobindo Pharma.

Stocks to buy: Aurobindo Pharma, Delhivery, Ather Energy, says Ajit Mishra

Topics : Gold ETFs silver ETFs Gold Prices Silver Prices The Smart Investor Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividends StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayVenezuela Earthquake todayFIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 QualificationsBonanza Stocks to BuyAlibaba Pentagon LawsuitNifty Bank Index Today