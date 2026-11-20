Gold ETFs down 5%; Silver ETFs plunge over 6%, trade at 52-week lows
Gold and Silver Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) plunged up to 35% per cent in the last three months, while Gold and Silver prices capitulated up to 25% in the last two weeks.
Rex Cano Mumbai
Listen to This Article
Gold, Silver ETFs crash on Friday as sell-off in precious metals deepensGold and Silver Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) cracked up to 6 per cent in Friday's intraday trade on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as the sell-off in precious metals deepened. On the COMEX (United States), Gold futures traded up to 4 per cent lower around $3,530 levels, and Silver futures quoted around $41.60 levels - down nearly 6 per cent amid fears of a December Fed rate hike. Analysts reckon that a stronger US dollar, coupled with rising bond yields amid high inflation signals a likely rate hike in December. Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst-Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities believes that the overall sentiment remains weak, and volatility is expected to stay elevated in precious metals for now. "Going ahead, the US Federal Reserve's December policy meeting will remain the key trigger, with dollar strength, inflation expectations and the Fed's policy guidance likely to determine the next directional move," says Trivedi. On the NSE, as of 9:30 AM on Friday, Nippon India Silver ETF (SILVERBEES) plunged 6.4 per cent to a 52-week low of ₹142.97 on trades of around 29 million shares. Meanwhile, Nippon India Gold ETF (GOLDBEES) shed 4.8 per cent at ₹101.21 with around 28 million shares changing hands at the counter on the NSE. GOLDBEES traded near its 52-week low of ₹100.61 touched on November 21, 2025. Among others, ICICI Prudential Gold ETF, 360 One Gold ETF and Axis Gold ETF were also down around 5 per each at ₹104.77, ₹120.25 and ₹102.05 levels, shows NSE data. ICICI Prudential Silver ETF, HDFC Silver ETF, SBI SILVER ETF and Zerodha Silver ETF also dipped over 6 per cent each to ₹149.15, ₹142.60, ₹146.75 and ₹15.08, respectively. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE
Gold, Silver prices down up to 66% from all-time highGold and Silver prices have cracked up to 25 per cent in the last two weeks on the COMEX. Gold prices plunged 25.3 per cent, and Silver dropped 20.4 per cent, shows data. Meanwhile, Silver prices have slumped up to 66 per cent from its all-time high of $121.785 registered in January 2026. Whereas, Gold is down 37.3 per cent from its summit. Back home, Gold ETFs have tumbled around 21 per cent in the last three straight months, and are down up to 33 per cent from their peaks. Whereas, Silver ETFs plunged around 35 per cent in the last three months, and are down up to 62 per cent from the record highs, shows data. On the technical charts, GOLDBEES is seen trading near its 100-week moving average, which stands at ₹102.25 for the first time since October 2022. On the other hand, SILVERBEES is quoting below its 100-WMA, which stands at ₹165.70, shows chart. ALSO READ: Gold at 15% discount, silver at 28%: DSP steps up precious metals exposure Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
More From This Section
Topics : gold silver prices Gold ETFs silver ETFs The Smart Investor exchange traded funds Gold Prices Silver Prices Markets Commodity prices
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 20 2026 | 9:48 AM IST