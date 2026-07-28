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Home / Markets / News / IDFC First Bank, Prestige Estates can hit new highs, gain over 15%: Analyst

IDFC First Bank, Prestige Estates can hit new highs, gain over 15%: Analyst

Breakout stocks: IDFC First Bank and Prestige Estates are up over 50% in FY27. The 'Golden Crossover' suggests that these stocks can potentially rally to record highs, says Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi.

Technical alert: IDFC First Bank and Prestige Estates see formation of 'Golden Crossover' on the daily charts.

Technical alert: IDFC First Bank and Prestige Estates see formation of 'Golden Crossover' on the daily charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 12:58 PM IST

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Shares of IDFC First Bank and Prestige Estates have rallied over 50 per cent thus far in the financial year 2026-2027. According to the NSE data, IDFC First Bank surged 50.7 per cent to July month's high of ₹88.70, while Prestige Estates soared 54.5 per cent to a high of ₹1,741.  In July so far, IDFC First Bank stock has gained around 9 per cent, and Prestige Estates 6 per cent. Amid the continued rally, both these stocks have seen the formation of a 'Golden Crossover' on the daily charts.  The technical term - Golden Crossover - means that the 50-day moving average (DMA) has crossed over the long-term 200-DMA. In general, analysts view this as a positive development, with near-term support levels seen moving higher on charts.  On Tuesday, IDFC First Bank quoted with a gain of 1.4 per cent at ₹86.10, and Prestige Estates was up 0.5 per cent at ₹1,652.  ALSO READ | Nifty50 spends 100 trading days below 200-DMA, 2nd longest in a decade  Given the 'Golden Crossover' development, here's a technical outlook on IDFC First Bank and Prestige Estates by Jatin Gedia - VP, Technical Research at Teji Mandi Investment Technologies Pvt Ltd. 

IDFC First Bank

Current Market Price: ₹86.1  Likely Target: ₹101  Potential Upside: 17.3% 
 
 
  Jatin Gedia believes that the stock has witnessed a breakout of a five-week consolidation on the upside suggesting resumption of the primary uptrend after a consolidation.  Adding that the 50-day moving average (₹76.21) also crossed above the 200-day moving average (₹76.80) after a period of four months, marking a shift in the medium- to long-term outlook from a downtrend to an uptrend.  "Going ahead, dips towards these averages should be considered a buying opportunity as they will act as support and attract buying interest. On the upside, the stock can inch higher towards the all-time high of ₹101," says Gedia.

Prestige Estates

Current Market Price: ₹1,652  Likely Target: ₹1,900  Potential Upside: 15% 
 
  Prestige Estates has witnessed a brief mean reversion and is now again resuming its primary uptrend, notes the analyst.  "The realty space is witnessing a lot of buying interest lately, and Prestige is also witnessing a shift in its medium- to long-term trend which is evident from the fresh Golden Cross on the daily charts," explains Gedia.  Going forward, the analyst reckons that dips towards the immediate support around the 50-DMA (₹1,520 levels) should be used as a buying opportunity, with the 200-DMA (₹1,515) used as a trailing stoploss. On the upside, the analyst suggests that the stock can move towards the all-time high levels of ₹1,900.  Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised. 

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Topics : Market technicals IDFC First Bank Prestige Estates Markets stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Trading calls Stock ideas

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

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