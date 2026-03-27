Goldman Sachs bets big on banking, staples, defence, upstream oil companies

Global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs has advised investors to shift towards defensive sectors on deteriorating macro mix for India, while downgrading Indian equities to 'Marketweight' from 'Overweight'. The brokerage has also cut its 12-month Nifty target to 25,900, down from the previous target of 29,300.

Goldman Sachs said that it prefers defensive consumption and upstream energy plays. On banks, the brokerage said that it remains 'Overweight' as it sees net interest margin (NIM) expansion in a higher rates environment and also the lenders maintain good asset quality.

On the consumption front, the brokerage recommended staples and telecoms because these sectors benefit from inelastic demand.

"We see alpha opportunity in Banks and Consumer Staples. Both financials and staples screen favourably as pockets that tend to be relatively insulated from global energy supply shocks in the past, and are currently trading at historically low valuations. Banks stand to benefit from a higher rate environment and are well-positioned with strong balance sheets. Staples are likely to see better revenue stability given low price elasticity of demand," Goldman Sachs said.

The global investment bank said that it remains 'Overweight' on defence, which is strategically important for the government.

"In defence, there is increasing emphasis by the government on indigenisation, as has been the case over the years: even as procurement proposals from the government grow, they are weighed in favour of the domestic industry, while the share of foreign procurement has been declining structurally. The Mideast war will likely reinforce this," the brokerage said.

On the other hand, it has upgraded upstream energy (refiners and exploration & production) to 'Overweight' on tight refining capacity and higher oil prices for the long term.

It said that energy security is one of the key strategic priorities of the government, through the transition into renewable energy and developing energy storage infrastructure. Growing power demand from data centres over the coming years highlights the need for sustained investment in power generation.

"The Mideast war further underscores the importance of energy security, and will likely lead to policy makers intensifying focus on improving resilience," Goldman Sachs said.

Goldman Sachs has downgraded downstream oil marketing companies (OMCs) from 'Overweight' to 'Underweight'. It said that OMCs face challenges in passing through higher crude costs, leading to a change in its stance.

Besides, it has also downgraded autos and durables from 'Overweight' to 'Marketweight', given demand sensitivity to higher inflation and interest rates, and margins vulnerability to higher input and logistics costs.

Additionally, the brokerage has lowered NBFCs to 'Marketweight'. It said that NBFCs are facing headwinds from the rising cost of funds in a tightening environment.