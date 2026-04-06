Goldman Sachs turns bullish on TVS Motor; upgrades to 'Buy' with 21% upside

Analysts at global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs have turned bullish on TVS Motor Company and upgraded their rating to 'Buy' from 'Neutral', citing strong volume visibility from upcoming premium launches and the company’s ability to pass on raw material cost inflation.

TVS currently trades at the same multiple, below its historical peak of 39x. Goldman Sachs’ FY28 EPS, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) estimates are 3 per cent and 6 per cent higher than Bloomberg consensus, respectively. Goldman Sachs has raised its 12-month target for TVS Motor Company to ₹4,100 from ₹3,830, implying a potential upside of 21 per cent. The brokerage applies a 33x price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple on the core business, based on its Q5–Q8 earnings per share (EPS) estimate, which is in line with the five-year average.TVS currently trades at the same multiple, below its historical peak of 39x. Goldman Sachs’ FY28 EPS, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) estimates are 3 per cent and 6 per cent higher than Bloomberg consensus, respectively.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The brokerage further expects volume growth of 14 per cent, 11 per cent, and 10 per cent for FY27E, FY28E, and FY29E, respectively, compared with industry growth of 7 per cent, 7 per cent, and 5 per cent. This is expected to drive upward revisions of FY26E–FY28E EPS by up to 8 per cent.

Strong volume growth, margin tailwinds

The brokerage expects limited impact from commodity inflation, with margins likely to improve, supported by incentives under the PLI scheme.

“We upgrade TVS Motor to Buy from Neutral to factor in superior volume visibility versus peers driven by upcoming premium products (RR 300, RTX 450, Norton); better ability to pass through raw material inflation; relatively limited volume impact from metal and Brent crude inflation in prior cycles; and a 35 basis points margin tailwind from the PLI scheme in FY28E versus FY26E,” wrote analysts Chandramouli Muthiah, Kota Yuzawa, and Rishabh Rathi in a research note.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOOSER NSE The brokerage sees TVS as a top-quartile volume growth beneficiary in the Goldman Sachs India Autos coverage universe, which should add upside optionality on relative valuation.

Catalysts, key risks

According to Goldman Sachs, the key debates around TVS Motor have centred on the potential impact of the gas supply situation on two-wheeler demand and production, sensitivity of premium motorcycle demand to crude oil prices, export and freight implications from shipping disruptions, and possible margin pressure from the Norton motorcycle portfolio and aluminium inflation.

The brokerage identified upcoming Apache and Norton product launches, along with improving electric two-wheeler (E2W) profitability, as key catalysts. Additional qualification of more E2W models under the PLI scheme could further support the company relative to peers.

However, Goldman Sachs flagged risks including ABS implementation, crude oil and commodity inflation, rare-earth and supply chain dependence on China, and intensifying competition across two-wheelers, scooters, and premium motorcycles.

(Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.)

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