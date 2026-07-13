Goodluck India shares rally 7% to 52-week high on 2:1 bonus issue move

Bonus issue impact: Shares of Goodluck India zoomed over 7 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high in intraday deals on Monday, July 13, after the company's board announced a 2:1 bonus share issue over the weekend.

Goodluck India share price hit a one-year high of ₹1,672.75 on the BSE, recording an upside of 7.19 per cent against its last closing price of ₹1,560.50. On National Stock Exchange (NSE), the multibagger stock rose 6.8 per cent to 1,672.10, also its new 52-week high.

On BSE, the trading volumes were higher than usual. As of 2.11 pm, 0.47 lakh shares of Goodluck India had exchanged hands compared with the two-week average quantity of 0.15 lakh shares. Meanwhile, on NSE, 7.20 lakh shares of the company were traded.

Despite weakness in the Indian stock market, Goodluck India shares have been on a stellar run this year, rising 53 per cent on a year-to-date basis and 24 per cent in a month. On a longer time frame, the small-cap stock had delivered massive 260 per cent gains in three years and 955 per cent in five years.

Goodluck India bonus issue details

The company's board on Saturday considered, approved and recommended bonus issue for equity shares in the ratio of 2:1. This means shareholders will receive two shares for every share held as on the record date.

The record date for determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders with respect to the bonus issue shall be intimated separately in due course, the company said in an exchange filing.

The bonus issue is also subject to the approval of shareholders and such other regulatory and governing authorities including the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE as may be required.

How will bonus action impact dividend payout?

The recently-announced bonus issue will also impact the ₹3/share dividend announced by the firm on May 26, 2026.

The company said in view of the proposed bonus in the ratio of 2:1, the Board has now adjusted the amount of final divided for the financial year 2025-26 as ₹1.00 per equity share pursuant to the corporate action for proposed bonus issue. Please note that this adjustment is subject to the implementation of the bonus issue post approval of the members through postal ballot process, it added.