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Home / Markets / News / Govt appoints Kompella Venkata Ramana Murty as Sebi whole-time member

Govt appoints Kompella Venkata Ramana Murty as Sebi whole-time member

Murty was formerly ‌additional ​controller general ‌of defence accounts for ‌Ministry ‌of Defence

Sebi

Murty has been appointed for period of three years

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 7:09 AM IST

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India has ​appointed Kompella ​Venkata Ramana ‌Murty as whole-time member of market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India ‌for a period of three years, a government notice showed late ​on Tuesday.

Murty was formerly ‌additional ​controller general ‌of defence accounts for ‌India's Ministry ‌of Defence. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India Ministry of Defence

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 7:09 AM IST

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