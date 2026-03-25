Govt appoints Kompella Venkata Ramana Murty as Sebi whole-time member
Murty was formerly additional controller general of defence accounts for Ministry of Defence
Reuters
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India has appointed Kompella Venkata Ramana Murty as whole-time member of market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India for a period of three years, a government notice showed late on Tuesday.
Murty was formerly additional controller general of defence accounts for India's Ministry of Defence.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 7:09 AM IST