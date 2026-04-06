Govt bond yields ease on US-Iran ceasefire hopes; rupee gives up gains

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 7.04 per cent, against the previous close of 7.13 per cent.

“The reports of ceasefire led to a decline in yields,” said a dealer at a private bank. “Further, the market positioned ahead of the RBI’s policy outcome,” he added.

In view of the West Asia conflict, Standard Chartered revised its macro forecast as high energy prices and supply disruptions are likely to weigh on India’s growth-inflation dynamics in FY27. While lowering its GDP growth forecast for FY27 to 6.4 per cent from 7 per cent, the report said, “We maintain our call for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to stay on hold as a rise in inflation is likely to remain well within the mandated inflation band of 2–6 per cent. However, we acknowledge the risk of a 25–50 bps increase in the repo rate if a sustained rise in energy prices.” It assumed an average crude oil price of $90–95 per barrel in FY27.

The rate-setting panel of the central bank, which started its three-day meeting to review monetary policy on Monday, is widely expected to keep the policy rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent and continue with the neutral stance.

Meanwhile, the rupee extended its gains during the day as banks continued dollar sales by unwinding arbitrage positions, but pared most of its rise by the close as importers stepped in to hedge amid persistent geopolitical tensions, dealers said. The domestic unit was supported by a fall in crude oil prices and a revival in risk appetite on hopes of a de-escalation in Middle East tensions.

The local currency appreciated up to 92.79 per dollar during the day; however, it settled at 93.06 per dollar, little changed from the previous close of 93.10 per dollar.

The Indian unit, which depreciated over 4 per cent against the dollar in March, has reversed trajectory to gain 1.9 per cent in the last three trading sessions on the back of regulatory steps such as capping net open positions in the onshore deliverable market and a ban on offering non-deliverable derivative contracts to corporates.

Market participants remained cautious after US President Donald Trump warned Iran to allow the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday or face consequences. At the same time, Iran outlined its own conditions for a ceasefire, leaving investors unclear about the direction of the negotiations.

“The Indian rupee appreciated as a retreat in crude oil prices and a resurgence in risk-on sentiment, buoyed by hopes of a de-escalation in Middle East tensions, provided a favourable tailwind,” said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities.

“Gains in regional peers and proactive measures by the central bank to stifle speculative volatility further bolstered the domestic unit. Looking ahead, market participants will remain attuned to evolving geopolitical headlines and the upcoming RBI monetary policy decision,” Parmar added.

Brent crude oil prices fell to $107 per barrel from $108 in the previous session, while the dollar index slipped below the 100 mark to 99.85 from 100.13. The dollar index measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.

Meanwhile, low liquidity in the forward market made the movement in the rupee more volatile, dealers said. Forward premiums surged amid liquidity concerns and expectations that the RBI could turn less accommodative in upcoming policy meetings.

“Forward premiums surged on liquidity concerns and investors expecting a rate hike by the RBI in subsequent meetings as the RBI commenced its current meeting today,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

The 1-month USD/INR forward premium was at 6.08 per cent, against the previous day’s 5.4 per cent.

“The premiums have surged due to persistent hedging demand and limited supply in the forward market post RBI’s directions,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.