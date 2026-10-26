Monday, October 26, 2026 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Govt bond yields rise to four-year high as crude, US Treasury yields weigh

Govt bond yields rise to four-year high as crude, US Treasury yields weigh

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield climbed to 7.48 per cent, its highest since October 2022, as elevated crude prices and firm US Treasury yields weighed on the market.

RBI, govt bonds, Bond Yields

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield climbed to 7.48%, its highest since October 2022, as elevated crude prices, firm US Treasury yields and selling pressure weighed on the market.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Government bond yields rose on Monday as persistent selling pressure, elevated crude oil prices and firm US Treasury yields weighed on the market. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond rose to 7.48 per cent, its highest level since October 2022, from 7.47 per cent on Friday.
 
“We might soon touch 7.50 per cent and the yield will then move towards 7.75 per cent,” a dealer at a primary dealership said.
 
 Brent crude futures were trading at $114.93 per barrel, down around 1.8 per cent from Friday’s settlement of $116.72, after touching $117.41 earlier in the session. The pullback followed a rally of more than 6 per cent last week amid concerns over disruptions to Middle East oil supplies. However, crude prices remained elevated amid continuing geopolitical risks.
 
 
 The benchmark 10-year government bond yield has risen 95 basis points over the past year and 90 basis points so far in the current calendar year. It is up 30 basis points in October and 82 basis points since the Iran war began.
 
 The five-year government bond yield also rose to 7.21 per cent. It has increased 106 basis points over the past year and 90 basis points so far in the current calendar year.

Also Read

bond markets, bonds, bond market

Bond yields rise nearly 30 bps in Oct, to raise govt's interest burden

Broadcom

AI issuers upend debt market safety valve as borrowing costs rise

Stock market crash

D-St meltdown erodes ₹10.2 trn in investor wealth; what caused market rout?

Bond, rupee

Bond yields rise to 7.27%, rupee declines as RBI hikes rates by 25 bps

Indian bonds, Indian equity, market, stock market, trading

Bond yields inch up as RBI MPC changes stance with 25 bps repo rate hike

 
The rupee, meanwhile, remained under pressure, moving between 94.9050 and 95.2650 against the US dollar during the session. It initially strengthened before weakening as dollar demand from importers and concerns over elevated crude prices weighed on the currency. Fading support from inflows linked to the Jio Platforms IPO also added to the pressure.
 
 The rupee is likely to remain under pressure due to elevated oil prices and sustained importer demand for dollars. Market participants expect the currency to trade in the ₹95-95.50 per dollar range in the next session, with dollar demand from oil companies and foreign portfolio investors likely to keep the greenback supported. The one-year forward premium eased to 4.05 per cent.
 
 “The rupee had declined for a third consecutive session, weighed down by softer Asian currencies and firmer domestic bond yields. With three major central bank decisions due this week, volatility is likely to remain elevated. In the near term, spot rupee is capped at 95.80 per dollar, while 94.95 per dollar remains a key support,” said Dilip Parmar, research analyst at HDFC Securities.
 

More From This Section

Godrej Properties has lined up projects worth ₹32,000 crore for launch in H2 FY27 as it aims to meet its full-year bookings target of ₹39,000 crore. | Image: Company's Website

Execution key as Godrej Properties lines up ₹32K cr worth of projects in H2premium

Puneet Wadha, editor, markets (left); Ambareesh Baliga, independent market analyst (middle); and U R Bhat, co-founder & director, Alphaniti Fintech (right)

Recipe for spotting multibaggers: Research, patience & a dash of luck

Stock Market LIVE

Stock Market Close: Sensex ends choppy trade 483 points higher, Nifty at 23,753; metal shares shine

Zomato Hyperpure

Eternal extends rally; stock soars 8% in two days post Q2 results

ITC Hotels share price

ITC Hotels shares gain 8% as Q2 PAT rises 51% to ₹201 cr, RevPAR up 21%

Topics : bond yield government bond auction rising bond yields

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchBank holiday todayStocks to buyQ2 Results TodayShriram Finance ShareGold Silver PriceApollo Micro Systems share priceInfosys shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 7:08 PM IST