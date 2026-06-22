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Home / Markets / News / Govt bonds walk tightrope on steady oil price, shaky US-Iran truce

Govt bonds walk tightrope on steady oil price, shaky US-Iran truce

Traders said Indian debt markets still face rate risks from El Niño's potential impact on inflation and growth and elevated global yields after a hawkish US Federal Reserve commentary

bonds

India's overnight index swap (OIS) rates saw muted early-Monday interest as caution prevailed

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

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Indian government bonds moved sideways early on Monday, as caution over a fragile US-Iran truce offset relief from oil's renewed slide below $80 a barrel.
 
Brent crude futures fell 1.9 per cent in Asian trade to $79.04 per barrel after Iran secured waivers for oil and petrochemical exports under the interim US-Iran deal, easing concerns over global supply shortages.
 
Prices are now near pre-war levels, offering relief to oil-importing economies such as India.
 
The first round of talks in Switzerland ended on Monday with an agreement to continue negotiations, despite lingering tensions between the two sides.
 
The yield on the benchmark 6.94 per cent 2036 note hovered little changed at 6.8533 per cent as of 10:50 a.m. IST, versus Friday's close. The 10-year yield has eased for four straight weeks, paring nearly 20 basis points, tracking the slide in oil prices.
 

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Traders said Indian debt markets still face rate risks from El Niño's potential impact on inflation and growth and elevated global yields after a hawkish US Federal Reserve commentary.
 
"Markets are closely watching how El Niño shapes the inflation-growth outlook and, in turn, the interest-rate trajectory," a private-bank trader said.
 
El Niño conditions are forecast to weaken India's monsoon rains this year to their lowest in 11 years.
 
Separately, traders are also waiting for Bloomberg Index Services' decision on whether to include India in its flagship bond index.
 
Inclusion in Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index will add to India's recent efforts to increase foreign inflows into Indian debt and equities.
 
Foreign investors have stepped up bond purchases since the RBI's June 5 measures to boost inflows and New Delhi's tax cuts, net buying 213.5 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) so far this month. Inflows have already hit a 15-month high, with traders expecting more buying before month-end.

Rates

India's overnight index swap (OIS) rates saw muted early-Monday interest as caution prevailed.
 
The one-year swap rate had not traded yet. The two-year rate fell 1.25 bps to 6.055 per cent. The five-year rate fell 1 basis point to 6.3375 per cent. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 
   

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Topics : Indian bonds Government bonds US-Iran tensions Bond Yields

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

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