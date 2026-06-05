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Home / Markets / News / Govt exempts FIIs from capital gains tax on G-Sec investments: Details

Govt exempts FIIs from capital gains tax on G-Sec investments: Details

Foreign investors are ‌subject to a 12.5% long-term ​capital gains ‌tax on listed shares and ‌bonds held for more than 12 months, ‌and a ​20% withholding ​tax on interest earned from govt bonds

The pace of foreign inflows into the government bond market, following the inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM), has been slower than expected, maintaining yield stability, dealers said.

Representative Illustration: Binay Sinha

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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Centre said on Friday that it would exempt foreign institutional investors ​and the Bank for International Settlements from capital ​gains tax on receipts arising from interest or ‌sale of government securities.
 
The decision, announced through an executive order as Parliament is not in session, is aimed at attracting more stable foreign capital as the rupee has weakened by over 5 per cent this year amid elevated oil prices and equity outflows.
 
Bond markets and the rupee were little changed after the announcement, which had been expected.
 
The Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, promulgated by President Droupadi ‌Murmu, amends Schedule IV of the Income-tax Act, 2025, to add new categories of exempt income linked to investments in government bonds.
 
 
Under the changes, interest earned on government securities and capital gains from their sale, exchange, or transfer will be exempt from tax for specified entities, ​subject to conditions including the furnishing of prescribed information to tax authorities.

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The ‌exemption will take effect from April 1, 2026, the government statement said.
 
Foreign investors are subject to a ​12.5 per cent ‌long-term capital gains tax on listed shares and bonds held ‌for more than 12 months, and a 20 per cent withholding tax on interest earned from government bonds.
 
Analysts said the ‌exemption ​could improve post-tax ​returns for overseas investors and support greater participation in Indian government securities, helping broaden the investor base ‌and cushion ​external pressures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Capital Gains Tax Capital gains tax relief Tax on capital gains Foreign Institutional Investors Foreign investors

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 10:36 AM IST

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