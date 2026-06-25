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Home / Markets / News / Govt mobilises nearly ₹2,100 cr via share sale of state-owned IRFC

Govt mobilises nearly ₹2,100 cr via share sale of state-owned IRFC

Government raises about ₹2,100 crore from IRFC OFS as strong investor demand prompts exercise of the green-shoe option

Train, IRFC, Railways

Shares of IRFC closed 0.8 per cent lower at ₹91.78 on the BSE on Thursday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 10:07 PM IST

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The government on Thursday said it has raised around ₹2,100 crore from the share sale of state-owned Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC).

The OFS for IRFC closed with an enthusiastic response from the retail investors, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X.

"Combined with the institutional investors, 22.88 crore shares were sold to the minority shareholders over the two trading days for an estimated amount of ₹2,084 crore. We thank all investors for their participation and for reposing their faith in us," he said.

The government decided to exercise the green shoe option on Wednesday, allowing 2 per cent stake dilution in the public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Railway Ministry.

 

The Department had fixed a floor price of ₹91 per share, at a discount of 7.8 per cent over Tuesday's closing price of IRFC shares on the BSE.

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Shares of IRFC closed 0.8 per cent lower at ₹91.78 on the BSE on Thursday.

Prior to IRFC, the government has sold minority stakes in five other central public sector enterprises, banks and insurance companies, taking the total disinvestment proceeds to ₹16,480 crore in the current fiscal.

This includes ₹5,542 crore from Coal India, ₹4,357 crore from NHPC, ₹3,090 crore from GIC, ₹2,266 crore from Central Bank of India and ₹1,223 crore from NLC India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Stake sale IRFC Indian Railway Finance Corporation

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 10:07 PM IST

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