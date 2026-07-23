Govt plans ₹20,000 crore bond buyback through RBI auction on Tuesday

The government has offered to repurchase ₹20,000 crore worth of government securities through a buyback auction to be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday. The buyback will cover the 7.33 per cent GS 2026 maturing on October 30, the 5.74 per cent GS 2026 maturing on November 15, the 8.15 per cent GS 2026 maturing on November 24, and the 8.24 per cent GS 2027 maturing on February 15.

The government has not notified individual buyback amounts for the four securities, with the aggregate amount capped at ₹20,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using the multiple-price method.

By repurchasing its outstanding securities before maturity, the government can smooth its redemption profile and manage its debt more efficiently. Buybacks help reduce the stock of near-term maturities and provide flexibility in the government's cash and debt management operations.

The government said it reserves the right to determine the quantum of buyback for each security, accept more or less than the notified aggregate amount, or reject any or all offers, either wholly or partially, without assigning any reason.