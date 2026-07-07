Tuesday, July 07, 2026 | 05:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Govt to tap full green shoe option on firm demand for Cochin Shipyard OFS

Govt to tap full green shoe option on firm demand for Cochin Shipyard OFS

Cochin Shipyard's OFS received bids worth 3.52 times the shares on offer on Day 1, prompting the government to exercise the entire green shoe option

Cochin Shipyard

| Image: Wikimedia Commons

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 5:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has decided to exercise the entire green shoe option in its Offer for Sale (OFS) of Cochin Shipyard Ltd after the issue received an overwhelming response from investors, Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), said in a post on X.
 
A green shoe option is a provision in an Offer for Sale that allows the seller to offer additional shares - typically 15 per cent - beyond the base issue size if investor demand is strong.
 
According to Chawla, the Cohin Shipyard OFS was oversubscribed 3.52 times on the first day, prompting the government to exercise its full green shoe option.
 
 
"Offer for Sale in Cochin Shipyard Ltd received an overwhelming response from the investors and was oversubscribed 3.52 times on day one. Government has decided to exercise the entire green shoe option. Retail investors and employees get to bid tomorrow on 8th July 2026," Chawla said in the post.
 
Earlier, the government announced plans to sell up to a 5 per cent stake in Cochin Shipyard through the OFS at a floor price of ₹1,400 per share. The issue opened for non-retail investors on Tuesday, while retail investors and employees can bid on Wednesday.

Also Read

Cochin Shipyard OFS details

Cochin Shipyard falls 5% as govt launches OFS; should you participate?

Stocks to Watch today

Stocks to Watch today: Trent, Titan, Power Grid, Cochin Shipyard, TVS Motor

Cochin Shipyard

Govt to sell 5% stake in Cochin Shipyard at ₹1,400 per share via OFS

shares

Govt launches NLC India OFS; Carlsberg eyes $700 million India IPO

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

Govt to sell up to 2% stake in Coal India via OFS from Wednesday

 
The government currently holds a 67.91 per cent stake in Cochin Shipyard, which has a market cap of ₹38,102 crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
 
So far in the current fiscal year, the government has divested stakes through offers for sale in six public sector enterprises: Central Bank of India, Coal India, NHPC, NLC India, GIC and IRFC, raising a cumulative ₹18,561 crore.
 
For FY27, the government is targeting raising ₹80,000 crore through PSU disinvestment and asset monetisation.
 
Shares of Cochin Shipyard fell 5.03 per cent, or ₹75.70, to close at ₹1,430.70 on the NSE on Tuesday.

More From This Section

q1 results, company quarter 1

Q1FY27 earnings preview: Will West Asia war dent India Inc.'s fortunes?

Nitin Gupta, Chairperson, National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA)

NFRA chief says Rajesh Exports probe is underway, can't share timeline

dealer-led trading decline, online trading India, mobile trading apps growth, NSE trading trends, CTCL NEAT decline, equity market automation, digital brokerage platforms, retail investor participation India, stock trading technology shift, algorithm

Heavy Mumbai rains lift India's first RainMumbai weather contract by 30%

Eternal share price target

Eternal stock up 2%; Motilal Oswal retains buy for 31% upside

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex erases gains, settles 104 pts lower; Nifty at 24,398; IT outperforms

Topics : OFS norms Cochin Shipyard Dipam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayKusumgar IPO DetailsTCS Q1 PreviewBAT-BMS App ControversyCochin Shipyard OFSWBJEE 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance