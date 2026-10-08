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Home / Markets / News / GQG Partners entities sell 2.91% stake in ITC for ₹9,395 cr in block deal

GQG Partners entities sell 2.91% stake in ITC for ₹9,395 cr in block deal

GQG Partners entities sold 36.5 crore ITC shares worth ₹9,395.4 crore in a block deal on the BSE, with mutual funds among the buyers, as the stock fell 4.03% on Thursday

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The shares, amounting to 2.91 per cent of ITC’s total equity, were sold at ₹257.35 apiece

Our Bureau New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 8:28 PM IST

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Entities of GQG Partners sold 36.5 crore shares in ITC in a block deal worth ₹9,395.4 crore on the BSE on Thursday. The shares, amounting to 2.91 per cent of ITC’s total equity, were sold at ₹257.35 apiece. Alliance Witan PLC also sold 16.11 lakh shares, or a 0.01 per cent stake, worth ₹41.5 crore in the block deal.
 
Fidelity Advisor Series VIII – Fidelity Advisor Overseas Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund and Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte were among the large buyers of these shares.
 
As of the quarter ended June 30, Goldman Sachs Trust II – Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund held 2.06 per cent and 1.06 per cent stakes, respectively, in ITC.
 
 
GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund’s stake in ITC fell from 2.11 per cent at the end of June 2025, while Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund’s stake in the company had risen in the last quarter from 1.65 per cent as of June 30, 2025, according to data from Screener.
 
Shares of ITC fell 4.03 per cent to end at ₹255 on Thursday. So far this year, the stock is down 29.92 per cent, compared with the benchmark Nifty 50’s decline of 14.97 per cent in 2026.

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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 8:28 PM IST