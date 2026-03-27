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Home / Markets / News / Granules, Aurobindo Pharma among top stocks to buy today; check targets

Granules, Aurobindo Pharma among top stocks to buy today; check targets

Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, has recommended buying shares of Aurobindo Pharma, Granules India, and Wheels India today

Top stocks to buy

Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 6:28 AM IST

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Top stocks to buy today

Granules India

Granules India is showing a positive technical structure with price sustaining above key moving averages, indicating strengthening bullish momentum. The stock has formed a higher high–higher low structure, supported by a rising trendline, which suggests continuation of the uptrend. Recent consolidation near resistance indicates accumulation rather than distribution. The 50 EMA and 100 EMA are acting as strong dynamic supports, while RSI is trending above the midline, reflecting improving buying strength. A breakout above the immediate resistance zone could trigger fresh upside momentum.

Buy Range: ₹629

Stop Loss: ₹588

Target: ₹705  

 

Wheels India

Wheels India is exhibiting strong bullish momentum with price breaking above a key resistance zone, signaling a potential trend continuation. The stock is trading above all major moving averages, reflecting a well-established uptrend supported by higher highs and higher lows. The breakout is backed by strong price action, indicating fresh buying interest. Additionally, RSI is trending in the bullish zone, suggesting strengthening momentum without immediate signs of exhaustion. The rising trendline further supports the positive structure.
 
 

Buy Range: ₹1,090

Stop Loss: ₹975

Target: ₹1,309  

  Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma is showing a strong bullish setup with price breaking out of a prolonged consolidation and descending trendline, indicating a potential trend reversal. The stock is trading above key moving averages, which are now turning supportive and signaling improving momentum. The formation of higher highs and higher lows suggests strengthening price structure. Additionally, RSI is trending above the midline, reflecting sustained buying interest. The breakout above the resistance zone further confirms bullish sentiment and opens the door for continued upside.
 

Buy Range: ₹1,308

Stop Loss: ₹1,203

Target: ₹1,517  

(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own)
   

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Topics : Stocks to buy today Stocks in focus technical calls Stock calls Granules India Aurobindo Pharma Share price Markets

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 6:27 AM IST

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