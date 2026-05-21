Grasim rises 5% to 52-week high on strong Q4; analysts back growth roadmap

The sentiment was further supported by positive commentary from brokerages including Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) and Choice Institutional Equities, who reaffirmed their ‘Buy’ ratings on Grasim Industries, citing strong execution in paints and B2B e-commerce, margin expansion in VSF and chemicals, capacity expansion, and visibility of long-term growth across paints, chemicals, Lyocell, and Birla Pivot businesses. Shares of Grasim Industries were in strong demand on Thursday, surging 4.67 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹3,110 apiece on the NSE, after the cement and cement products maker reported a strong set of results for the fourth quarter of financial year 2025–26 (Q4FY26).The sentiment was further supported by positive commentary from brokerages including Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) and Choice Institutional Equities, who reaffirmed their ‘Buy’ ratings on Grasim Industries, citing strong execution in paints and B2B e-commerce, margin expansion in VSF and chemicals, capacity expansion, and visibility of long-term growth across paints, chemicals, Lyocell, and Birla Pivot businesses.

During Q4FY26, Grasim’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹51,001 crore, compared with ₹44,267 crore in Q4FY25, according to the company’s exchange filing. Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased 28 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,802 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹2,973 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹8,011 crore in Q4FY26, up 22 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹6,548 crore in the year-ago period.

Catch Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty around 23,750 At 10:29 AM on Thursday, May 21, the stock was trading at ₹3,108 apiece, up 4.61 per cent from its previous close.

MOFSL: Buy | Target price: ₹3,440

Analysts at MOFSL reaffirmed their ‘Buy’ call on Grasim Industries with a target price of ₹3,440, citing strong execution in paints and B2B e-commerce, margin expansion in VSF, and healthy volume growth in chemicals.

MOFSL valued holdings in listed subsidiaries by assigning a 35 per cent discount on its target price for coverage companies, standalone business at 6x FY28E EV/Ebitda, paint business at 2x investments, B2B e-commerce at 1.5x FY28E revenue, and the renewable business at 10x EV/Ebitda.

The brokerage said brand investments, contractor ecosystem expansion, and a premium product mix — accounting for 65 per cent of revenue — continue to strengthen Grasim’s position in the paints business.

READ | Honeywell Automation India jumps 10% on Q4 beat; Antique retains 'Hold' “While cost pressure remains a near-term headwind, it expects margin improvement through operating leverage, procurement efficiencies, and scale benefits. It targets to build a ₹10,000 crore profitable franchise by FY28. Further, there has been improvement in VSF prices, which should continue to drive healthy margins in the coming quarters,” wrote Sanjeev Kumar Singh, Mudit Agarwal, and Abhishek Sheth, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, in a research report.

Choice: Buy | Target price: ₹3,500

Brokerage firm Choice retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Grasim Industries with a target price of ₹3,500 per share, implying an upside of around 13 per cent from the current market price.

Choice said it remains positive on Grasim due to the company’s target of achieving the number two position in paints with a ₹10,000 crore run-rate by FY28E, Lyocell expansion of 110 KTPA with Phase-I commissioning of 55 KTPA targeted by mid-2027, the chemicals segment targeting over 40 per cent renewable usage by FY27, and Birla Pivot targeting a more than $200 billion addressable market over the next three to four years.

The brokerage expects Ebitda for the standalone entity to grow around 36.9 per cent over FY26–FY29E, reflecting increasing success in the paints business, higher volumes, and rising adoption of the B2B e-commerce platform.

Choice said its valuation framework for Grasim assigns 7x FY27E EV/Ebitda to standalone businesses, including cellulosic fibre, chemicals, textiles, insulators, and renewables, and 8x to the B2B e-commerce business. The brokerage values the paints business at 2.5x FY27E EV/sales, citing accelerating market share gains and a ₹10,000 crore revenue target within three years of full capacity commissioning, while applying a 25 per cent holding company discount to subsidiaries and investments.