Great Eastern Shipping gains 4% on contract to sell Tanker 'Jag Prakash'

Great Eastern Shipping Company shares gained 4.3 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day at ₹1,500 per share. At 11:24 AM, Great Eastern Shipping Company’s share price was trading 3.05 per cent higher at ₹1,482.1 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.44 per cent at 72,993.53.

The buying on the counter came after the company contracted to sell its 2007-built medium-range tanker, Jag Prakash of about 47,848 dwt, to an unaffiliated third party. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer in Q1 FY27.

Including Jag Prakash, the company’s current owned fleet stands at 40 vessels, comprising 26 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 17 Product Tankers, 4 LPG Carriers) and 14 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 9 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.20 mn dwt, according to the filing.

Additionally, the company has contracted to buy one secondhand Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier and one secondhand Medium Range Tanker, and these transactions are expected to be completed in Q1 FY27.

Recently, the company contracted to buy a secondhand medium range tanker of about 49,420 dwt on April 1, 2026. The 2014-built vessel is expected to join the company’s fleet in Q1 FY27.

The proposed vessel will be financed entirely from internal accruals. The purpose of the acquisition is the expansion of the fleet. The company’s current owned fleet stands at 40 vessels, comprising 26 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 17 Product Tankers, 4 LPG Carriers) and 14 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 9 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.20 mn dwt. The Company’s current capacity utilisation is close to 100 per cent.

Great Eastern Shipping, often linked with the Greatship brand, is one of India’s established maritime companies with roots dating back to 1948. Founded by the Sheth and Bhiwandiwalla families, it began with sea-logistics support and later expanded into tramp shipping and offshore oilfield services. The company highlights a long operating history, diversified shipping activities, and a strong governance structure with an experienced board and management team. Its leadership emphasizes safety, quality, environmental standards, and human resource development. Over the years, the company has built a reputation for entrepreneurial growth and for adapting its business model to changing shipping and offshore industry dynamics.