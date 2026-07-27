Growth segments to maintain revenue momentum for Tata Consumer Products

In addition to the India business, brokerages are positive on the outlook for the international business. At the current price, the stock, which has delivered muted (-5 per cent) returns over the past six months, is trading at about 42 times its FY28 earnings estimates.

The company's consolidated revenue growth of 12 per cent was in line with brokerage estimates and was driven by 13 per cent volume growth in the India branded business and the scaling up of the growth portfolio. The acceleration in the momentum of the growth businesses continued, and the segment recorded growth of 46 per cent. This segment now accounts for 36 per cent, compared with 31 per cent in FY26.

Within the growth portfolio, Tata Sampann grew 58 per cent, led by pulses, spices, dry fruits and oils. Capital Foods and Organic India saw strong momentum, reporting growth of 40 per cent and 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), respectively, with contributions from both domestic and export markets. The ready-to-drink (RTD) segment's revenue was up 41 per cent and rode on volume growth of 35 per cent. This was led by Tata Gluco Plus, Copper Water and the wellness drink Kombucha. Tata Consumer has guided for 25-30 per cent growth in the Tata Sampann portfolio over the coming quarters.

The salt portfolio delivered 7 per cent value as well as volume growth, with its market share moving towards 40 per cent. The company took calibrated price hikes in the business to mitigate input cost inflation.

The international business also saw growth of 16 per cent and was led by a strong performance in the US, which recorded growth of 7 per cent Y-o-Y on a constant-currency basis, though this was partly offset by a weak UK business, which was down 2 per cent on account of a slowdown in the black tea category. The non-branded segment had a weak quarter as a 26 per cent fall in coffee prices hit realisations, though better execution supported volumes. Mid-single-digit same-store sales growth helped the Starbucks joint venture grow 11 per cent.

Motilal Oswal Research expects the company's growth momentum to strengthen further, driven by improving go-to-market (GTM) execution, rising e-commerce penetration, premium product launches, and the continued scale-up of high-growth businesses such as Tata Sampann, RTD beverages, Capital Foods, and Organic India. The brokerage has a buy rating with a target price of ₹1,500.

On the profitability front, the company posted gross margin expansion of 260 basis points on a Y-o-Y basis and 140 basis points sequentially. This was aided by benign tea prices, which helped drive margins for the India business by 170 basis points Y-o-Y, and steady international margin performance. However, higher staff costs, which were up 15.6 per cent Y-o-Y, and other overheads (up 20.4 per cent Y-o-Y) weighed on operating profit growth of 19.3 per cent Y-o-Y. The higher costs also limited operating margin gains to 85 basis points.

JM Financial Research believes that, going ahead, sustained momentum in the growth businesses, a stable international business, and a recovery in domestic volumes should help achieve double-digit revenue growth. This, along with the benefit of price hikes, Y-o-Y moderation in coffee prices (benefiting international margins), operating leverage, and cost-saving programmes, should drive operating profit margin expansion, say analysts led by Mehul Desai of the brokerage. It has an add rating with a target price of ₹1,250.