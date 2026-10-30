Growth uptick, improving margins may help sustain gains for Trent stock

Despite inflation, the company saw margins inching upwards. Going into the festival season, there may be growth acceleration through Q3FY27. The Q2 show and outlook led to a 5 per cent gain in the stock, taking its total gains over the past one month to over 14 per cent.

Like-for-like, Trent is seeing mid-single digit growth in stores. Network expansion was slow in Q2 and is expected to improve in the second half (H2) of FY27. Management guidance is for store additions at FY26 levels, of around net 260 store additions in FY27 and FY28. Noel Tata retires as the company’s chairman on November 11, with Bahram Vakil succeeding him. Continuity in strategy is likely to be maintained.

Revenue growth accelerated to 22.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), after 18.5 per cent in Q1. Better like-for-like growth could be attributed to easing store cannibalisation in metros and Tier-I cities and maturing store performance in Tier-II cities.

Reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 30 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,050 crore, with reported Ebitda margin up 100 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 18.2 per cent. Standalone pre-Ind AS (Indian Accounting Standards) Ebitda grew 37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹790 crore, with pre-IND AS Ebitda margin of 13.7 per cent (up 150 bps Y-o-Y). Depreciation rose 27 per cent Y-o-Y. Other income dropped 71 per cent Y-o-Y since the base quarter, Q2FY26, had profit on sale of assets worth ₹96 crore.

Despite inflation, gross margin expanded 121 bps Y-o-Y. But rising employee costs and higher rental expenses kept Ebitda margin expansion to 99 bps (Post-Ind AS). Trent’s occupancy cost grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y.

In Q2, Trent’s standalone revenue was up 22.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,790 crore. Emerging categories (beauty and personal care, innerwear and footwear) contributed over 21 per cent of revenue. The like-for-like growth was slightly up sequentially. If fabric inflation eases, Ebitda and earnings growth could accelerate considerably.

Fashion like-for-like growth accelerated to mid-single digit. Westside may have seen high-single-digit like-for-like growth. Annual store openings are expected to remain consistent. Newer secondary-market stores have a longer maturity profile. Trent says it prefers company-operated stores, along with selective franchising. The company added 10 Westside and 17 Zudio stores at the net level in Q2. The fashion retail area rose 26.6 per cent Y-o-Y to 18.5 million square feet.

Standalone gross margin was up 121 bps Y-o-Y to 44.5 per cent but down 212 bps sequentially as higher-cost inventory impacted Ebitda margin. Fabric inflation of 15-20 per cent was offset by selective price hikes, operating efficiencies and a better margin mix at Westside. Near-term margin compression may continue but earnings growth will accelerate if inflation levels off and the lagged impact of price hikes comes through. By FY28, earnings growth could be crossing 25 per cent Y-o-Y, even on flat revenue. There are some signs that competition is easing in fashion. This may accelerate LFL growth in Zudio and better margins could drive earnings upgrades. Persistent fabric inflation is a risk.

The consumer sentiment was broadly positive across products, brands and categories, according to management commentary. Total Westside and Zudio store count is 311 and 999, respectively. Zudio’s market presence in Tier-II cities is growing. Around 85 per cent of new Zudio stores are in Tier-II cities. Own brands contribute 74 per cent of revenue. Westside revenues contributed 6 per cent of sales and grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y.

Star revenues grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y with 1 new store. The Star store count is 87 stores in 13 cities. Star’s own-brand mix is successfully delivering a viable store-level profile. Trent is committed to expanding the network consistently.

Management assesses consumer sentiment as broadly positive and sees the outlook for fashion retail to be supported by formalisation, aspirations and consumption. Concerns like inflation, geopolitical volatility, rising interest rate regimes and supply-chain disruptions continue.

Trent is deploying artificial intelligence (AI) and digital initiatives across revenue, cost and capital optimisation and plans to accelerate induction. Internal accruals can cover new stores, store refurbishments, warehousing, supply chain and automation costs.

Trent is using sourcing actions and supplier engagement to control costs and maintain the value proposition. Competitive intensity is high but has not changed in intensity. Trent is focused on stable price architecture, cost optimisation and seeking stable margins. Premiumisation is expanding addressable markets.

The margin expansion is noteworthy, given the Q2 headwinds. Most analysts are upgrading Trent to an extent due to the slightly higher growth and apparent improvement in operating leverage.