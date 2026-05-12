Groww shares tank 11% in trade; 24.7 million shares change hands on BSE

Groww block deal: Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of Groww, shares tanked 10.5 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹182 per share amid heavy volumes. At 9:39 AM, on BSE, 24.7 million shares changed hands, and on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 426 million shares were traded.

However, Groww’s share price recovered slightly and was trading 4.16 per cent lower at ₹185.6 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.85 per cent at 75,366.08.

According to Bloomberg data, 319.3 million shares or 5.1 per cent of equity were traded in multiple block deals. Reports suggested that private equity investors Peak XV Partners, Sequoia Capital, and Ribbit Capital were likely to offload their holdings in Groww through a block deal worth up to ₹4,750 crore today. The proposed transaction was expected to involve the sale of around 268.4 million shares, representing nearly 4.3 per cent of the company’s total outstanding equity. The floor price for the deal has been set at ₹177 per share.

As of March 2026, Peak XV Partners held a 16.88 per cent stake in the company. Similarly, Sequoia Capital and Ribbit Capital held 1.57 per cent and 6.9 per cent stake, respectively, according to the BSE shareholding pattern.

Its total income surged 81 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,536 crore in the quarter under review from ₹850 crore in the January-March quarter of 2025.

The firm's total transacting users stood at 21.6 million at the end of the March quarter, marking a 25 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Its active user base stood at 16.7 million.

Analysts are constructive on the company’s long-term growth story, citing strong traction in trading activity, expansion in the margin trading facility (MTF) book, and rising contribution from loans against securities (LAS). That said, they caution that rich valuations could cap gains in the near term.

“We remain positive on Groww’s growth outlook and estimate earnings per share (EPS) growth of 54 per cent for 2026–27 (FY27) and 30 per cent for 2027–28 (FY28). However, we believe valuations (38x/29x FY27/FY28E EPS) are ahead of meaningful traction in recurring revenue. Thus, we maintain our ‘sell’ rating,” JM Financial Institutional Securities said. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.