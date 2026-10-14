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Home / Markets / News / Groww's net profit up 54%, equity derivatives' share in revenue dips

Groww's net profit up 54%, equity derivatives' share in revenue dips

Groww's Q2FY27 net profit rose 54% to ₹725.65 crore, while revenue grew 47% to ₹1,501.53 crore. Equity derivatives' share in revenue declined to 44.8% from 56.9% a year ago.

GROW | Image : groww.in

Groww reported a 54% rise in Q2FY27 net profit to ₹725.65 crore, while equity derivatives' contribution to revenue fell to 44.8% from 56.9% a year earlier.| Image : groww.in

Our Bureau
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 11:10 PM IST

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Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures reported a 54 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹725.65 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, from ₹471.34 crore a year earlier.
 Revenue from operations rose 47 per cent to ₹1,501.53 crore from ₹1,018.74 crore.
 Sequentially, profit was down 1.3 per cent from ₹735.04 crore, while revenue was flat.
 The equity derivatives’ contribution to revenue declined to 44.8 per cent in Q2FY27 from 56.9 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago.
 The platform had received an investment of ₹580 crore in the quarter from State Street Global Advisors.

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 11:10 PM IST