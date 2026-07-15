Groww rallies 8% after Q1 profit jumps 94%; analyst sees up to 27% upside

Groww share price: Shares of Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent company of investment platform Groww, surged nearly 8 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday after reporting its Q1FY27 results.

The stock opened higher at ₹205 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and climbed to an intraday high of ₹219.62.

At 12:15 PM, Groww shares were trading 3.3 per cent higher at ₹211. About 94 million shares of the company had changed hands on the NSE, according to data.

In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 0.56 per cent at 24,188.

Groww Q1 results

The company said that its Q1 PAT grew by 94.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹735 crore, compared with ₹378 crore clocked in the same quarter a year ago.

As per the company, operating leverage played out across all the cost buckets, leading to a PAT margin of 47.5 per cent, a Y-o-Y expansion of 7.6 percentage points.

Its total income increased by 63 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,549 crore, led by penetration of newer products like MTF and Commodity Derivatives. The company had reported a total income of ₹948 crore posted in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Ebitda more than doubled to 971 crore in the reporting quarter (Q1FY27) from ₹483 crore in Q1 of FY26.

Groww stock: Should you buy?

Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities said that looking at the business volumes and traction on its broking platform, along with the kind of innovation the company is undertaking, "we believe the stock has the potential to extend its upside from current levels".

"In the short to medium term, the stock could move towards the ₹250–260 range and may chart a new growth trajectory going forward," he said. The target implies an upside of

"On the downside, key support is placed around the ₹185 level. Any volatility-driven correction should be viewed as an opportunity to accumulate the stock at lower levels," Rajesh added. Groww adds 115k clients in Q1 Meanwhile, Groww said that it added 115k net clients in Q1, driven by higher retention, despite an industry-wide slowdown. The company, at on June 30.2025, has 1.7 crore active users.

In mutual funds category, Groww said that its direct MF AUM stood at ₹1.9 lakh crore. SIP inflows through the platform grew 32 per cent Y-o-Y, double the industry’s 16 per cent.

In stocks, the company said that risk controls that were implemented resulted in ADTO retail market share decreasing Q-o-Q to 15.1 per cent (albeit 3.3 percentage points higher Y-o-Y). In commodity derivatives, the company scaled to 28.6 per cent retail market share in Notional ADTO across MCX & NSE.

Groww AMC, the filing said, saw around 140 per cent growth in AUM in the June quarter over the last year.