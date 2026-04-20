Groww shares flat despite strong Q4 results; profit jumps 122%, margins up

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), a digital investment platform, were trading almost flat at ₹198.21 after the company reported its earnings for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

The company reported a revenue from operations of ₹1,505.37 crore , up 87.93 per cent from ₹801.01 crore in the year-ago period. Its consolidated profit after tax jumped 122.05 per cent to ₹686.35 crore in Q4FY26, against ₹309.09 crore in the year-ago period.

At 01:30 PM, Groww shares were trading at ₹200.38, up 1.03 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹198.34 crore. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 24,387.15 levels, up by 33.60 points or 0.14 per cent. Its total market capitalisation stood at ₹1.26 trillion.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 141.78 per cent to ₹939 crore, as against ₹388 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin expanded to 62.35 per cent from 48.47 per cent.

The Total Customer Assets came in at ₹3 trillion, up 36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and down 1.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) due to mark-to-market in Q4.

At the end of the Q4FY26, Groww's total transacting users stood at 21.6 million, up 6 per cent Q-o-Q and 25 per cent from the year-ago period. Active users within this stand at 16.7 million.

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, the company's market share climbed to 28.3 per cent in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from 26.26 per cent in the previous year.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the expansion has pushed Groww’s valuation to 43 times its one-year forward earnings—well above peers such as Robinhood Markets Inc, Interactive Brokers and Angel One Ltd - making it the most expensive broking stock among firms with a market value above $2 billion.

In a recent report, BofA Securities said that Groww is well-positioned to outpace industry growth owing to its strong focus on new-to-investing customers and increasing product adoption among existing customers. It projects revenue growth of 30 per cent CAGR over FY26-28, with 15 per cent growth in active investors and 12 per cent in average revenue per user (ARPU). BofA Securities initiated coverage on Groww stock with a 'Buy' rating and a share price target of ₹235 per share.