GRSE jumps 9% on ₹53,866-crore deal; logs best one-day gain in 6 months

Garden Reach share price today: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) shares surged over 9 per cent in intraday trade on Monday, extending their winning streak to a fourth consecutive session. The rally came after the Defence Ministry signed contracts worth ₹53,866 crore with two state-run shipbuilders, including GRSE.

The defence stock opened 2 per cent higher at ₹2,085.60 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended gains to touch an intraday high of ₹2,235.

The stock's 9 per cent intraday surge marked its biggest single-day gain since April 2025, according to data shared by Harish Jujarey, AVP, Equity Research, Prithvi Finmart.

Over the past four trading sessions, GRSE shares have rallied nearly 15 per cent, exchange data showed.

As of 12:30 PM, GRSE shares were trading 6.6 per cent higher at ₹2,183, holding firmly in positive territory.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was up 230 points, or 0.99 per cent, at 23,674.

Govt seals ₹53,866 crore deal

Earlier on Monday, the Defence Ministry sealed ₹53,866 crore contracts worth with GRSE and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) to procure eight next-generation warships for the Indian Navy to bolster its combat prowess, especially in the Indian Ocean, amid China's increasing forays into the region.

The contracts were signed for the acquisition of the corvettes featuring advanced missiles, weapons and sensor suites that will enable them to undertake complex missions.

Under the contracts, GRSE will construct five corvettes, while GSL will construct the remaining three.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE "The project marks a significant milestone in India's indigenous warship design and construction capabilities, as it is the first project in which the ships will be indigenously designed by the Indian Navy and constructed by defence public sector undertakings," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

GRSE stock: Analyst view

Harish Jujarey said that GRSE stock has formed a strong base near ₹1,900 on the weekly charts. The 50 EMA at ₹2,120 is the immediate hurdle. A sustained move above this level could extend the rally towards ₹2,300 and ₹2,500 (200 SMA).

On the downside, he said, ₹2,000 remains a crucial support, and a close below this level would negate the positive outlook.