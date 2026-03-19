Gujarat Alkalies shares defy weak market to rally 13%; here's why

Gujarat Alkalies share price today: Shares of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals surged over 13 per cent today, defying the weak market trend. The stock opened flat at ₹431.95 on the NSE and hit an intraday high of ₹489. As of 11 AM, the counter was trading firmly in the green to quote 11.5 per cent higher at ₹482. Trading activity saw a sharp increase, with around 2.3 million shares changing hands on the NSE, compared with just 47,586 shares the previous day. On the BSE, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals shares traded 11.8 per cent higher with spurt in volume by more than 61.48 times.

Toady's rally marked the second consecutive session of gains for Gujarat Alkalies, with the stock rising more than 15 per cent in the period.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals is a leading chemical manufacturer and the company commands a market capitalisation of more than ₹3,500 crore. In the third quarter, Gujarat Alkalies' loss widened to ₹19.95 crore despite a marginal increase in its revenue from operations. The topline stood at ₹1044.46 crore in the quarter. The company had reported a loss of ₹11.23 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Gujarat Alkalies shares have underperformed the broader market in recent years. As per the data, the scrip has declined 9 per cent in the past year, compared to around 4 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 index. The stock has declined 29% over the last two years.