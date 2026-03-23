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Home / Markets / News / Gujarat Alkalies zooms 41% in 4 days in weak market; here's why

Gujarat Alkalies zooms 41% in 4 days in weak market; here's why

Between March 18 and March 20, 2026, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, the promoter, bought 734,369 equity shares or 1 per cent stake of Gujarat Alkalies via open market purchase.

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Gujarat Alkalies stock soared 41% in 4 days . Illustration: Binay Sinha

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

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Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals share price today

 
Share price of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals moved higher by 9 per cent to ₹586.35 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. BSE benchmark Sensex was down 2.5 per cent at 72,695 at 01:34 PM.
 
The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over three-fold. A combined 33.73 million equity shares representing 46 per cent of total equity of Gujarat Alkalies changed hands on the NSE (29.96 million) and BSE (3.77 million).
 
Meanwhile, in the past four trading days, the stock price of Gujarat Alkalies zoomed 41 per cent from a level of ₹414.45 on March 17, 2025. It recovered 43 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹410 touched on March 16, 2025.
 
 

What's driving a rally in stock price of Gujarat Alkalies?

 
Between March 18 and March 20, 2026, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, the promoter, bought 734,369 equity shares or 1 per cent stake of Gujarat Alkalies via open market purchase. The promoter purchased these shares for total consideration of ₹35.85 crore. 
 
Post acquisition, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals stake in Gujarat Alkalies increased to 3.4 per cent from 2.4 per cent at the end of December 2025 quarter.

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On March 20, 2026, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals purchased 460,340 shares amounting of ₹22.83 crore of the company via open market, according to disclosure made by Gujarat Alkalies. CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS
 
On March 19, 2026, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers bought 270,500 shares of the company for ₹12.88 crore, data shows.
 

Gujarat Alkalies overview

 
Gujarat Alkalies is the third-largest player in the domestic caustic chlorine industry with integrated operations. It produces a wide range of products including caustic soda, liquid and gaseous chlorine, hydrogen peroxide, phosphoric acid and aluminium chloride, among others, which find application in a wide range of industries, including textile, pulp and paper, aluminium, detergents, soaps, rayon, plastics, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, and agricultural chemicals among others.
 
As on June 30, 2025, Government of Gujarat as the promoter, through its undertakings, held 46.28 per cent equity in the company, the largest being through Gujarat State Investments Ltd (GSIL) with 20.87 per cent holding.
 

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Topics : Buzzing stocks Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals stock market trading Market trends Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

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