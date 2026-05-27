Gujarat Fluorochemicals falls 6% after Q4 PAT miss; brokerages cut ratings

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price today

Shares of Gujarat Fluorochemicals dropped nearly 6 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹3,566 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported a mixed performance for the January-March quarter of FY26.

At around 11:00 AM, GFL stock was trading at ₹3,622, down 4.35 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹3,784.20. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting at 23,961.8 levels, up by a marginal 48.15 points or 0.20 per cent.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹39,761 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹4,050 and 52-week low was ₹2,916.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals manufactures fluoropolymers, fluorochemicals, battery materials and speciality chemicals catering to sectors such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, refrigeration, semiconductors and various industrial applications.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q4 results

In the March 2026 quarter, Gujarat Fluorochemicals reported a revenue from operations of ₹1,369 crore, up 12 per cent from ₹1,255 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased marginally to ₹308 crore from ₹306 crore in Q4FY25. However, Ebitda margins slipped to 22 per cent from 25 per cent.

Its profit after tax (PAT) declined 32 per cent to ₹112 crore from ₹162 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

The company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹3 per equity share of face value ₹1 for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Brokerages on Gujarat Fluorochemicals

According to ICICI Securities, Gujarat Fluorochemicals reported Q4FY26 Ebitda broadly in line with expectations in its core business, although overall profitability was impacted by higher losses in its EV segment.

The company expects fluoropolymer volumes to grow 15-20 per cent in FY27 and has already implemented price hikes to offset inflationary pressures and protect margins. It also plans to invest ₹2.5 billion to expand fluoropolymer capacities amid improving demand conditions.

ICICI Securities noted that the company has commissioned a 10 kilo tonne per annum (ktpa) R-32 plant and expects to double its capacity in the second half of FY27. In the battery chemicals segment, GFL has already contracted the full capacity of its LiPF6 and LFP plants and may begin supplies during FY27.

The brokerage lowered its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 5-7 per cent to account for higher costs related to GFCL EV, even though it does not expect meaningful revenue contribution from the business in the near term. ICICI Securities raised its target price on the stock to ₹4,250 from ₹3,870, assigning a higher valuation multiple due to improving visibility in the EV business. However, it downgraded the stock to “Add” from “Buy”.

PL Capital said the fluoropolymers segment remained the key growth driver, with revenue rising 19 per cent Y-o-Y due to stronger volumes and improved realisations across major products. Existing capacities are currently operating at optimal utilisation levels.

The brokerage expects demand from semiconductors, electric vehicles, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and clean energy applications to support near-term growth.

The battery chemicals segment contributed ₹15 crore in revenue during the quarter, with management identifying FY27 and FY28 as important growth years for the business. However, the brokerage believes the battery chemicals division could take longer than expected to become a meaningful contributor to overall revenue, with LiPF6 likely to remain the primary revenue-generating product in FY27.

The brokerage said the stock is currently trading at 53x FY28 estimated earnings per share (EPS). It has valued the company at 49x FY28E EPS and set a target price of ₹3,478, while downgrading the stock to 'Reduce'. ======================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.