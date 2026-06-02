Gujarat Gas shares jump 6% after Q4 results; Motilal Oswal reiterates 'Buy'

Gujarat Gas share price today

Gujarat Gas share price was outperforming the markets on Tuesday, June 2, after the company’s March quarter (Q4) results for 2025-26 financial year (FY26) showed a healthy operational performance.

Gujarat Gas shares rallied 6.5 per cent to ₹423.9 per share on the BSE in the intraday trade, and was higher by 3.69 per cent at 10 AM. By comparison, the BSE Sensex index was down 0.24 per cent.

Gujarat Gas Q4FY26 results

Total CGD volumes came in at 8.9 million metric standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd), higher than estimates, although lower by 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Total volumes were led by the industrial and commercial (I&C) segment, where PNG volumes stood at 4.4 mmscmd, beating estimates. Compressed natural gas (CNG) volumes were also more than expectations and grew 12 per cent year-on-year, supported by strong demand across both Gujarat and non-Gujarat markets. Domestic PNG volumes, however, were below estimates.

Overall, Gujarat Gas’ standalone revenue declined 10 per cent Y-o-Y and 3 per cent sequentially to ₹5,760 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), however, rose 34 per cent year-on-year to ₹780 crore, although it declined 18 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Ebitda margin improved to 13.6 per cent from 9.2 per cent a year earlier.

Adjusted profit after tax (APAT) stood at ₹570 crore, up 15 per cent year-on-year but down 19 per cent sequentially. The quarter included exceptional expenses of ₹61.8 crore, comprising stamp duty charges related to the amalgamation process and provisions linked to royalty and interest liabilities in non-operated blocks.

During FY26, the company added 14 new CNG stations, including seven in the fourth quarter, taking its network to 839 stations. The board recommended a dividend of ₹8.9 per share for FY26.

The management said a key development during the quarter was the implementation of the GSPC Group Composite Scheme of Arrangement from May 1, 2026.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates “Following the restructuring, Gujarat Gas has been renamed Gujarat Energy and now operates as an integrated energy company with interests spanning city gas distribution, gas trading, gas transmission, power generation, and oil and gas exploration and production,” it said.

Motilal Oswal remains constructive; reiterates ‘Buy’ rating

Analysts at MOFSL maintained a positive stance on the stock, noting that gas consumption in the Morbi ceramic cluster rebounded sharply, rising from about 0.4 mmscmd to nearly 8 mmscmd between March and May 2026.

According to the management, volumes could increase further to around 8.9 mmscmd because of limited availability of alternative fuels, with similar demand expected in June and July.

Besides, MOFSL pointed to the strong growth in CNG demand and highlighted the benefit of tax losses available after the merger. The brokerage noted that tax losses of nearly ₹1,900 crore remain available for set-off against future profits.

Another positive, MOFSL said, was the management's guidance for the gas trading business, which is expected to generate annual Ebit of ₹1,100-1,200 crore.

That said, the brokerage cautioned that Morbi volumes remain vulnerable because industrial PNG is currently supplied through monthly contracts, making demand sensitive to movements in alternate fuel prices.

“Despite this risk, we believe the company's long-term growth outlook remains strong, supported by new industrial additions and infrastructure investments aimed at increasing industrial gas adoption in Thane rural, Ahmedabad rural and newly acquired areas in Rajasthan,” MOFSL said.

The company's long-term volume growth prospects, it added, remain robust. It reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and maintained a share price target of ₹490 per share.

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