Gujarat Gas soars 10% on huge volumes; up for 3rd day in weak market

Gujarat Gas share price today

Share price of Gujarat Gas rallied 10 per cent to ₹432 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the city gas distribution (CGD) company was quoting higher for the third straight day, soaring 16 per cent during the period.

At 10:05 AM; Gujarat Gas was quoting 6 per cent higher at ₹415.50, as compared to 0.88 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped multiple-fold, with a combined 10.87 million shares representing 1.6 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Gujarat Gas overview

Gujarat Gas is the largest CGD company in India and is operating in 27 geographical areas, spread across six states and one union territory. The company has a good mix of mature and emerging CGD areas. The company has developed pipeline network of more than 44,550 kilometers, which provide natural gas to approximately 2.383 million households, 4,454 industrial customers and 15,900 commercial customers. GGL also operate 833 CNG stations serving approximately 4 lakh vehicles per day.

GGL expect the numbers in the domestic and commercial segment to increase over a period of time as the new areas mature. GGL at present has a customer base of 15,897 commissioned commercial customers.

Looking ahead, GGL is well positioned to capitalize on increasing shift towards cleaner energy. With ongoing infrastructure development, a growing CNG vehicle base and strong customer adoption, the company remains confident in maintaining its growth trajectory and strengthening its leadership in the CNG segment.

Gujarat Gas - Crisil Rating rationale

CRISIL Ratings has reaffirmed its “CRISIL AAA/Stable” rating on the Long-term Bank Facilities of Gujarat Gas Limited. The rating continues to reflect the strong business risk profile of GGL after amalgamation of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPL), and GSPC Energy Ltd (GEL) with GGL, with the merged entity being the largest CGD player in India and holding a strong position in the natural gas trading business, while having a strong financial risk profile.

Crisil Ratings said that it also understands that the merger is near completion and is awaiting Hon'ble MCA’s final order from the hearing held on February 18, 2026. After the merger, demerger of transmission business and listing of the same as Gujarat Transmission (GTL) is expected to complete in the next 6-7 months. Till the completion of the merger process, all the three entities are likely to operate as per current arrangements, without any material impact on existing operations.

GSPC – mainly into natural gas trading business - is the country’s second largest gas trading company. Owing to its scale, it has business moats such as long-term sourcing agreements with major natural gas suppliers and extensive access to the necessary infrastructure. With potential disruptions in Middle East, supplies may witness cuts, which shall impact overall volumes sales and growth in the near term as majority of supplies is from Qatar and other Middle East countries. The same shall remain monitorable, the rating agency said in rationale.