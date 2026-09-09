HAL, Divis Labs among 3 stocks MOFSL's Chandan Taparia is bullish on

Disclaimer: This article is written by Chandan Taparia, head - derivatives & technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Nifty index opened on a flattish note and remained under selling pressure from the initial hour, as selling emerged at higher levels, keeping the index subdued throughout the session. The index has been making lower highs and lower lows over the last three sessions and formed a bearish candle on the daily frame, closing near its lower band. Till Nifty holds below 23,700, weakness could extend towards 23,500, then 23,400 levels, while on the upside, hurdles can be seen at 23,800, then 23,900 zones.

On the options front, Maximum Call OI is at 23,700 then 23,800 strike, while Maximum Put OI is at 23,600 then 23,650 strike. Call writing is seen at 23,700 then 23,650 strike, while Put writing is seen at 23,600 then 23,650 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range between 23,200 and 24,100 zones, while an immediate range is between 23,400 and 24,900 levels.

Read Stock Market LIVE Updates Bank Nifty index opened marginally lower and remained under selling pressure for most of the session as it drifted towards 56,700 zones in the latter part of the session. It formed a bearish candle on the daily scale, as selling pressure is seen at higher zones, and gave a range breakdown on the daily scale after thirty sessions. Now till it holds below the 57,000 zone, weakness could be seen towards 56,500, then 56,250 levels, while on the upside, a hurdle is seen at 57,250, then 57,500 levels.

Stocks to buy today (Sept 9) by Chandan Taparia

Buy DIVIS LAB | CMP: ₹9575 | SL: ₹9300 | TGT: ₹10,000

Divis Labs ' stock is in a strong uptrend and is trading at its all-time high, reflecting sustained bullish momentum. Small declines are being bought into as the stock continues to find support near its 10 EMA. It has formed a bullish candle and given a range breakout on the daily chart, further strengthening the positive setup. The strong momentum in the Nifty Pharma index also provides a supportive backdrop for further upside.

Buy HAL | CMP: ₹5031 | SL: ₹4880 | TGT: ₹5300

HAL has given a consolidation breakout after 12 sessions and is sustaining well above the breakout zone, indicating continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The stock is trading near its all-time high territory and clearly outperforming the broader market. Volumes are gradually increasing, reflecting improving participation on the upside. Sustaining above the breakout zone could lead to further positive momentum, while small declines are likely to attract buying interest.

Buy SONACOM | CMP: ₹804 | SL: ₹775 | TGT: ₹850