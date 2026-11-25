Haldyn Glass share price movement

Haldyn Glass acquires Heinz Glas's stake in JV

The share price of Haldyn Glass soared 9.8 per cent to an intraday high of ₹155 in Wednesday's intraday trade after the company announced completing the acquisition of acquiring partner's stake in Haldyn Heinz Fine Glass joint venture.In the process, the stock rallied 12.6 per cent from the day's low of ₹137.61. Last month on October 15, the stock registered a 52-week high of ₹166, while its 52-week low stands at ₹85 registered on April 22, 2026.At 1:35 PM, Haldyn Glass traded 7 per cent higher at ₹151 on trades of around 6.60 lakh shares on the NSE. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index was up 1.5 per cent at 25,719.Haldyn Glass, a leading commercial glass packaging manufacturer serving the spirits, food, soft drinks, toiletries and pharmaceutical industries, announced the successful acquisition of Heinz Glas's entire shareholding (43.2 per cent) in Haldyn Heinz Fine Glass (HHFG), its existing joint venture with Heinz Glas International GmBH, Germany (Heinz Glas).According to a release issued by Haldyn Glass to the BSE, this acquisition will make HHFG a 100 per cent wholly-owned subsidiary of the company."HHFG will continue to own and operate its existing business, manufacturing facility and customer relationships seamlessly as before, ensuring continuity for its customers, employees and other stakeholders. Additionally, Heinz Glas will extend marketing support for sales commitment to HHFG for a further period of two years, facilitating a smooth transition and continued engagement with its established international clientele," the release stated.HHFG reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹6.63 crore for the first-half of the fiscal year 2026-27 ended September 2026. Revenue from operations stood at ₹123.18 crore, with Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of ₹23.25 crore.The acquisition marks an important milestone in Haldyn Glass's long-term growth strategy, providing greater control over HHFG's operations and an opportunity to leverage the manufacturing capabilities of both facilities. This is expected to improve capacity utilisation, generate operational synergies and contribute to earnings growth. The transaction is expected to be EPS accretive, resulting in an overall improvement on a consolidated basis, the company said.Meanwhile, Haldyn Glass reported a 88.8 per cent surge in H1FY27 consolidated net profit at ₹23.01 crore as against ₹12.19 crore in H1FY26. Revenue from operations increased by 20.7 per cent to ₹278.43 crore from ₹230.73 crore in the same period.