Happiest Minds Technologies share price today

Share price of Happiest Minds Technologies soared 11 per cent to ₹412.45 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on reports of private equity (PE) firms EQT and Partners Group, along with ITC Infotech, eying a controlling stake in the company.

At 01:42 PM; Happiest Minds stocks was trading 6 per cent higher at ₹392.90, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly 1.5 times with a combined 22.47 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Meanwhile, the stock hit a 52-week low of ₹305.30 on March 2, 2026, and a 52-week high of ₹674 on June 17, 2025.

Happiest Minds Technologies rallied 35% between March 6 - 11

Between March 6, 2026 (₹337.10) and March 11, 2026 (₹454.60 intra-day), in three trading days, the stock had rallied 35 per cent.

On March 10, Happiest Minds, an AI First, customer-centric digital engineering and Mindful IT company, reaffirmed the company’s strong growth trajectory, strengthened by its AI First strategic initiatives and robust demand across sectors.

On March 26, 2025, the company announced 10 Strategic Initiatives, which collectively provided the foundation for setting a revenue growth expectation of 10 per cent in constant currency over a four-year horizon. That announcement signaled the company's intention to pursue a focused, initiative-led transformation across its business, Happiest Minds said.

"Having completed its assessment, the company is happy to announce a revision of its FY27 growth expectation to 12.5 per cent, up from the earlier 10 per cent. This reflects the company’s confidence that its AI-First strategy and broader portfolio of strategic initiatives are generating measurable traction ahead of prior expectations. The company also believes this growth will establish a solid foundation for FY28, where it aspires to achieve 15 per cent growth,” the company said.

EQT, Partners Group & ITC Infotech eye a chunk of Ashok Soota’s Happiest Minds

As per media reports, private equity firms EQT and Partners Group, along with ITC Infotech, are evaluating a potential acquisition of a controlling stake in Happiest Minds Technologies from founder Ashok Soota, who holds 44 per cent stake valued at ~₹2,500 crore. Discussions remain at an early stage, with due diligence underway.

READ | Vodafone Idea shares gain 5% after subscriber attrition slows in Jan 2026 The development reflects potential consolidation in the mid-tier IT space amid AI-led disruption, with investors exploring scalable digital and AI-focused platforms despite recent pressure on Happiest Minds’ stock and profitability, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Happiest Minds clarification on news report

Happiest Minds state that the company has promptly intimated the stock exchanges regarding all events and disclosed all information that have a bearing on the operations/performance of the company which include all price sensitive information, etc., as and when required.

With regard to the news item, the company wish to state that the company is not privy to any such discussion and therefore cannot comment on the same, Happiest Minds said.

The company further clarify that at present there is no material information/announcement, including impending announcement, which in the opinion of the company may have a bearing on the price/volume behavior of the scrip. The stated article/news/media/publication does not have any impact on the company, it added.