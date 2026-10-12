HCL Tech Q2 preview: 6 key things to watch out for in IT major's earnings

HCL Tech Q2 preview, dividend: HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) is expected to post profit and revenue growth in low-to-mid double digits for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), amid the ramp-up of the Guardian Life deal and seasonal strength.

The IT major is slated to post its earnings on Monday, October 12.

Along with the earnings report, HCL Tech's board would also consider the payout of a third interim dividend for FY27, according to an exchange filing. Before this, it has paid two cumulative dividends of ₹36 so far this fiscal.

What to expect from HCL Tech Q2?

Led by inorganic contribution and services portfolio along with currency tailwinds, expect a strong show from HCL Tech, with a possible increase in revenue guidance on cards, while it could retain margin guidance.

PAT, revenue projections

Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) said that it expected adjusted net profit growth of 15.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹4,901.3 crore for Q2 FY27, driven by the revenue growth of 12.7 per cent to ₹36,012.8 crore.

"We forecast organic constant currency (CC) revenue growth of 2 per cent QoQ, led by ramp-up of

Guardian Life deal and seasonal strength. Acquisition of HPE's Telco Solutions business and Jaspersoft will contribute 110 bps to revenues," it said.

According to Axis Direct, the revenue could grow 11 per cent to ₹35,443 crore and profit by 15.9 per cent to ₹4,910 crore.

Jefferies said that it expects Q2 revenues to grow by 2.7% QoQ CC which includes ~100bps of inorganic contribution. It expects Services to grow at 2.5% QoQ CC and Software segment to grow 4% QoQ CC. In rupee terms, it see a 11.9 per cent topline growth.

Margins & TCV

Brokerages largely see a stable margin performance for the quarter under review. Jefferies said that EBIT margin could come in at 17.6 per cent, up 25 bps YoY and 76 bps QoQ.

Kotak, which expects EBIT margin growth of 50 bps QoQ said that benefits from rupee depreciation will be offset by margin dilution from acquisitions. Driven by EUR1 bn mega deal and large deal from Guardian Life, the brokerage expects strong deal TCV of $3.75 billion.

Guidance

On the guidance front, KIE said that HCL Tech could increase revenue growth guidance to 3-4 per cent from 1-4 per cent earlier. The revised guidance includes 100 bps from the Jaspersoft and HPE Telco Solutions business acquisitions.

Organic c/c revenue growth guidance will be 2-3 per cent or 2.5 per cent at the midpoint, broadly unchanged from the earlier guidance. The hurdle rate to achieve the lower end and upper end of guidance stands at 2.5-3.8% during 3QFY27-4QFY27E. "We expect HCLT to retain 17.5-18.5% EBIT margin guidance band though margins could be toward the lower end."

Similarly, Jefferies said that it expects HCL Tech to narrow its FY27 services revenue growth guidance by 50 bps to 2-4 per cent.

Key monitorables

Management outlook on services and ERD business, software business, deal pipeline, key acquisitions and revenue guidance for FY27 are among key monitorables, according to Axis Direct.

Additionally, AI-led deflation in the existing book and growth from AI-native services, pricing pressure in the core business and its impact on margins, and progress on AI data center investments and customer commitments will also be keenly tracked by investors.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.