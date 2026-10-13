HCL Tech shares gain over 5% after Q2 results; brokerages remain mixed

HCL Tech Q2 results review: HCL Tech reported its Q2FY27 results after market hours on Monday, delivering in-line performance for the July-September quarter (Q2FY27). The IT services major's earnings were supported by robust deal momentum.

Subsequently, the IT giant's counter gained on Tuesday. At 9:17 AM, HCL Tech share price was trading 3.81 per cent lower at ₹1,269.60 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.17 per cent at 22,400.50. In intraday trade, the stock gained 5.39 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹1,289 per share.

HCL Tech Q2 results highlights:

HCLTech reported a 21.2 per cent rise in net profit at ₹5,132 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27), up from ₹4,235 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew 11.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹35,620 crore. Sequentially, the firm’s revenue was up 3 per cent and net profit grew 11 per cent.

The total contract value (TCV) of $3.2 billion includes the $1.14 billion mega deal from car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz.

HCLTech revised its revenue growth guidance. The company now expects the revenue growth to be in the range of 2.5 per cent to 4 per cent. The company upped the lower end of the guidance. In Q1, it had guided for a revenue growth of 1 per cent to 4 per cent.

The advanced revenue for the quarter came in at $219 million, a growth of 28.4% quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). The annualised AI revenue during the quarter came in at $876 million.

Brokerages’ view on HCL Tech post Q1 Results

Nomura

The brokerage noted that HCLT’s 2QFY27 revenue was below the brokerage’s and consensus estimate of 2.7 per cent q-o-q and included 97 basis points of inorganic contribution.

HCLT revised its revenue growth guidance to 3 per cent to 4 per cent y-o-y for services and 2.5 per cent to 4 per cent for the overall company, Nomura said. It added that HCLT clarified that the mega deal won in early July would ramp up meaningfully only in 1QFY28E. Additionally, according to management, the anticipated weakness in top telco accounts and a top manufacturing account has played out and discretionary demand in telcos remains uncertain.

HCLT noted steady progress on five key pillars of its AI strategy – proactively transforming services, building differentiated AI IP, expanding AI services, scaling strategic partnerships, and developing AI talent at scale, Nomura said.

Nomura has increased its earnings per share estimates for HCL Technologies for financial years 2027 and 2028 by around 2–3 per cent after considering the company’s second-quarter results. Nomura has also increased its target price from ₹1,310 to ₹1,330 per share. The target price is based on the same valuation multiple of 16 times the estimated earnings per share for financial year 2028.

Capital 360 One

The brokerage noted that HCL Technologies reported a mixed operating performance in 2QFY27. “We believe HCLT should continue to slightly outpace its larger peers in the near-term. However, its premium valuation of 15-20 per cent over larger peers limits major upside,” it said.

From the company’s post-earnings concall, the brokerage noted that demand was healthy towards the end of the quarter, with a well-balanced pipeline across service lines, verticals and geographies. However, the overall demand environment remains fluid and uncertain, warranting a cautious outlook.

360 One Capital has maintained its Hold rating on HCL Technologies (HCLTech) and kept its target price unchanged at ₹1,220 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.4 times its estimated earnings per share (EPS) for financial year 2028 and 14.5 times its estimated EPS for financial year 2029. The target price is based on 15 times the estimated EPS for September 2028, it said.

Centrum

The brokerage noted that HCL Technologies reported an in-line Q2FY27 performance. Centrum added that the company’s medium-term outlook is supported by AI Force, agentic AI, AI factories and partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic, with productivity gains reinvested in AI capabilities, IP and talent; however, discretionary spending remains weak among select Telecom and Manufacturing clients.

Centrum has slightly reduced its earnings per share estimates for HCL Technologies by 0.3 per cent for financial year 2027, 2 per cent for financial year 2028, and 2.3 per cent for financial year 2029.

Centrum has maintained its Buy rating on the stock but reduced its target price to ₹1,515 per share from ₹1,548 earlier. The target price is based on an unchanged price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 19 times the estimated earnings per share for September 2028. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.